"They can make us suffer a lot tomorrow" - Mumbai City's Lallianzuala Chhangte on NorthEast United challenge | ISL 2023-24

Mumbai City FC's star winger Lallianzuala Chhangte, who has been at the forefront of almost everything that they have done over the last couple of seasons, knows that the race for the ISL Shield is far from being over.

Speaking to the media on Monday ahead of the Islanders' home game against NorthEast United, Chhangte mentioned that the Highlanders have the ability to make his team suffer.

"When you look at NorthEast United this year, they are a completely different team as compared to the last few years. They have produced a few very good young players. Their foreigners are really good as well, along with a top coach. They have lost a few matches this year, but that was unfortunate," said Chhangte.

"I think that they have the ability to play in the top six. We know that they can make us suffer a lot tomorrow. If you give them space and time, these young boys will do extremely well, and we know that too. We need to be compact at the back and sharper than we were in the last few matches," he added.

Lallianzuala Chhangte is a real star for Mumbai City and is loved by all and sundry. [MCFC]

Lallianzuala Chhangte feels that although they are ranked above NorthEast in the league table at the moment, they will be challenged till the very end by the visitors. He also praised NorthEast United's coach Juan Pedro Benali.

Speaking about the confidence that the presence of their supporters gives to him and his colleagues, the 26-year-old mentioned that he would like to see them - Mandli, as they are called - turning up in numbers at the Arena.

"Without the fans, we cannot do much. With their support, we can do everything. I hope that they come out in huge numbers tomorrow. To all the fans of Mumbai City - please come with your families and loved ones. I promise you that we will give our best. I cannot guarantee that we will win but we will give our hearts out. Just come," said Chhangte.