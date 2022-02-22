"They are one of the best teams in the league" - Kerala Blasters FC head coach on Hyderabad FC ahead of ISL clash  

Top-four contenders Kerala Blasters FC will square off against table-toppers Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League on Tuesday at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

Ahead of the game, Tuskers head coach Ivan Vukomanovic said the club will approach the game like any other. He was, however, quick to admit that Hyderabad are one of the best sides in the league.

Kerala Blasters are currently fourth in the points table with 27 points from 16 games. Speaking to the press, Vukomanovic opened up about their upcoming game:

"It's like another match and we have to face another opponent. But they are also one of the best teams in the league so far. They are first on the table due to a reason. They work with consistency and deserve to be on top of the table. Hoping that we will play a good game and we'll be concentrated. Because they are one of the best teams and you have to be focused and organised throughout the game. So we expect one physically tough game with lots of runnings, lots of duels."

Kerala Blasters FC have a massive headache in the attacking department as Jorge Pereyra Diaz is suspended for the game after receiving a red card against ATK Mohun Bagan.

But in response to a Sportskeeda query, the KBFC gaffer said the situation doesn't worry him and essentially opens the door for some other players to shine.

"We have one player who is missing but have enough players who can play. So it's not a problem. For the players who are getting playing time now, it's nice for them to prove themselves. But I'm very sorry that we don't have a longer period so that all the players can get playing time. Some players who deserve even more to play, they don't get those chances," Vukomanovic added.

"It's not a nice feeling in the bubble" - Ivan Vukomanovic

Kerala Blasters FC have looked like one of the most well-gelled teams so far this season. Players have often talked about feeling like a family with their teammates.

Asked by Sportskeeda if this is something the coaches have worked on during these COVID-19 times, Ivan Vukomanovic said:

"I think it is something that is just reflected automatically given we are now in a bio-bubble for the second year in a row. And this is weird, hard, and difficult. I think that's why you see more and more frustration around the ISL because everybody has their own limits. It's not a nice feeling in the bubble. But when you are all together for months, then you try to create a fun environment. Being together every day, eating together and training together. So these things create those environments."

Kerala have four matches to go and are very close to securing a top-four spot. However, they face a stern test against Hyderabad FC, who are on top of the table with 32 points from 17 games.

