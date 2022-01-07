"They will be hungry for a win" - Odisha FC coach Kiko Ramirez ahead of clash with ATK Mohun Bagan

Odisha FC head coach Kiko Ramirez believes ATK Mohun Bagan will be hungry for victory when the two sides meet in a fascinating ISL 2021-22 contest. The Juggernauts will take on the Mariners tomorrow (January 8) at the Fatorda Stadium.

Ahead of the match, Ramirez was asked about his thoughts on Juan Ferrando's side. ATK Mohun Bagan enter this game on the back of a 2-2 draw with Hyderabad FC.

The Odisha FC boss said (as translated by Head of Football Development Kino Garcia):

"They are one of the biggest teams in India, in the ISL. After a draw in the last game, they will be hungry for a win."

Ramirez was also questioned about how tight the ongoing ISL season has been. The race for the semifinal spots is wide open at the moment, with just three points separating Hyderabad FC in first and Odisha FC in seventh.

Ramirez replied:

"Of course it is good that a lot of teams have the chance to be in the top four. With the format of this competition, [we have] matches every 3-4 days, it makes it tough for every team. But it is good for the competition. The important thing is how we finish at the end of the season."

"Big result against a big team" - Ramirez on Odisha FC's win against Mumbai City FC

The Juggernauts enter the game against ATK Mohan Bagan after a thrilling 4-2 victory over defending champions Mumbai City FC. Despite going down 2-1 in the first half, Odisha FC struck thrice in the final 20 minutes to pick up a vital win.

Ramirez praised his side's mentality for bouncing back after a harrowing 6-1 defeat to Hyderabad FC prior to their clash with the Islanders. He said:

"We are happy because after a big defeat against Hyderabad, the boys achieved a big result against a big team. It means our team can beat any other team in the competition, so it is good for us and for the confidence of the players."

A win against the Mariners could take Odisha FC up to third in the ISL table and Ramirez will hope his side step up to the occasion.

