"This is a big opportunity for me, and I have to prove myself" - Young Joseph Sunny on grabbing his chances for Hyderabad FC | ISL 2023-24

Hyderabad FC, who have played young Joseph Sunny as their sole center-forward ever since Aaren D'Silva got ruled out with an ACL injury, have been well served by him.

Joseph showcased his wares against East Bengal at the Maidaan in Gachibowli. He impressed all and sundry with his hold-up play and positioning, both with and without the ball.

He also created many chances for Hyderabad, with one attempt at goal just about evading the goalpost in the first half. All in all, it was a domineering performance from Joseph, who was making but his third start in the ISL.

Chatting with Sportskeeda after the game, Sunny Joseph mentioned how big an opportunity this is for him, and how he needs to prove himself.

"This is a big opportunity for me, and I have to prove myself. Everyone has been so supportive of me in the dressing room. Be it coach Thangboi (Singto) sir, or assistant coach Shameel (Chembakath) sir, they are all rooting for me and supporting me through thick and thin. If not for them, I would not have got this opportunity. I have to make them, and everyone in my family proud of me," Joseph said.

Sunny Joseph, who hails from Kerala, knows that the opportunities that he has landed will not be easy to convert into clear-cut chances. However, he acknowledged the fact that he gets to learn a lot from his seniors at the club during training.

The importance of playing in the ISL, the top-flight league in Indian football, is not lost on Joseph by any means, and the glitter in his eyes is evident when he speaks about it.

"I get to learn so much from everyone on the training ground. Playing in the ISL is a dream come true for me, and I hope that I can perform well and get on the scoresheet soon. I cannot thank the club enough for giving me such a big opportunity and trusting me to do the job up front. We are working very hard at training, and hopefully, we will get our first win soon," he added.

The ongoing ISL season will be a learning curve for young Joseph Sunny and the 20-year-old will look to make the most of the opportunities.