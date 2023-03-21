"This is a good time for Indian football" - Chennaiyin FC's Raman Vijayan speaks about the ISL's growth and plans to uncover local talent for the club

Chennaiyin FC's newly-appointed assistant coach Raman Vijayan believes the constant improvement of Indian footballers has seen the ISL reach new levels.

Prior to joining Chennaiyin, Vijayan worked as an assistant coach for the Delhi Dynamos (now Odisha FC). He also covered the league as a commentator and thus has a very nuanced view on the competition.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, he spoke about the changes he has seen in the ISL in the time that has passed between his first stint and the present day.

"Professionalism has come in a lot more now. We have a lot more overseas coaches, players, experts and support staff in India," Raman Vijayan said.

"In the first few years, we only had star players and the league depended on them. And then slowly, our players started improving each year. Our players began getting the confidence to play against foreigners, that it wasn't a big thing.

"In the early stages, the Indian players used to be scared and shy, but it's not like that now. They've moved to the next level, a stage wherever they think 'Whoever you are, we'll still compete.'"

"This is a good time for Indian football in my opinion."

The former footballer, who won four caps for India, added that the ISL has helped improve the quality of the Indian football team as well:

"Across all the clubs, the performances of the Indian players is at the maximum level. I think that's one of the ISL's biggest successes and this has been helpful for the Indian team as well. Over the years, the Indian players have gotten a big platform.

"The players now have opportunities to prove themselves in international competitions. If they play well for the national team, the ISL is a reason. Secondly, the players have massive scope. An I-League team has gained promotion.

"[It shows] that if you perform, you can get into the ISL, there is a pathway for you," Raman Vijayan said.

"We will begin work on that after the Super Cup" - Raman Vijayan outlines Chennaiyin's plans for grassroots development

One of the primary objectives Raman Vijayan outlined in his first interview with Chennaiyin FC's media team was grassroots development. Vijayan was keen to help the club establish a scouting network that enabled them to uncover talented players.

The 47-year-old stated that plans for the same will kickstart after the conclusion of the Hero Super Cup, set to begin next month.

"It's a plan of mine and I want to execute that grassroot development. I am well-experienced in that area. I believe we have to do it in a more structured way with a proper plan, even more than what has been done so far," Raman Vijayan explained.

"We will begin the work for that after the Super Cup. In the next year, you will see a different grassroot youth development structure.

"From what I've seen over the last few years, it's my opinion that we need to do this in a stronger way. I haven't been able to do that from outside."

Vijayan also said that he wants to get more reserve team players into the first-team scheme of things at Chennaiyin.

"According to me, at least 5-6 players from the reserve team have to come into the league team. That means we have a healthy and strong base and that's one of the important things I want to do."

The Marina Machans certainly have some promising talents in their reserve teams. Chennaiyin finished as runners-up in this year's Stafford Cup.

Prior to that, they added the likes of Givson Singh (on loan) and Bikash Yumnam to their squad during the winter transfer window. The likes of Samik Mitra, Jiteshwor Singh, Sajal Bag and Vincy Barretto all featured prominently for their first team in ISL 2022-23 as well.

Raman Vijayan stated that they don't plan to promote talent from the reserve side into the first team prior to the Super Cup. However, he believes some of their prospects could be important for Chennaiyin down the line if nurtured well.

"For now, it's the middle of the season and we can't push them up suddenly. But definitely, good performers will get chances. No coach will say they don't want a player who has performed well.

"So, in this area, I feel we have an important role to identify these kinds of players and make them more visible. In the long term, they could potentially help the club and that's very important. If the coaches know that, they will not say no to it.

"In two seasons, that player will be very important to the team."

Vijayan was also positive about the youngsters and seniors alike in Chennaiyin's senior team. In his short stint as assistant coach, he stated that he has seen some excellent trainers and feels they will perform well in the Super Cup.

"I see a lot of players who train well and have plenty of quality, but they aren't delivering, that's all. But they will soon and you will be able to see it in the Super Cup," Raman Vijayan said.

Chennaiyin will begin their Super Cup campaign on April 11 against NorthEast United FC.

