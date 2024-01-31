"This is a great opportunity for our boys" - Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto on FC Goa challenge | ISL 2023-24

Hyderabad FC, who are going through perhaps their worst time on and off the pitch, are preparing to take on FC Goa in their first match of the second phase of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Thursday.

Head coach Thangboi Singto, who has been the one constant at the club this season despite seeing a lot of incomings and outgoings, has maintained his composure throughout the bedlam.

Four of their top domestic players - Chinglensana Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Hitesh Sharma - have left the club already, with another -Sahil Tavora - on the verge of completing a loan move, as exclusively reported by Sportskeeda.

Out of all the foreigners at the club, only captain Joao Victor has stayed back in the city and showcased the desire to play in the second phase of the league.

Still, speaking to the media on Wednesday, Singto said that the players that are now at the club are ready for the Goan challenge thrown towards them.

"It is going to be a challenging game, but we are ready and prepared for it. We have seen what the lows are. We are already at the bottom of the table. We cannot sink any lower; the only way from here is up," said Singto.

"The boys are up for the challenge. Is it going to be easy? No, since Goa have some very experienced players in their lineup, but will our boys give their 100 per cent? Absolutely. This is a great opportunity for our boys," he added.

"We have players who are proud to wear the badge" - Thangboi Singto

The outgoings at Hyderabad FC in the January transfer window will surely affect them, but Singto knows that this debacle can be turned into an opportunity for the young players coming up from the reserves.

These players, who showcased their mettle in the recently concluded Kalinga Super Cup in Bhubaneswar, know that this is their chance to prove to all and sundry that they cannot just be rolled over.

"The players who have left us- I wish them the best, but they have left us and are not playing for Hyderabad FC anymore. This exodus will affect us, I am sure, but the job at hand is to start the second phase of the league on a bright note," said Singto.

"We have players who are proud to wear the badge and represent the club. We have players who will give it their all when they step onto the pitch tomorrow. They have shown it already in the Super Cup, and I believe the time has come for them to show it in the ISL," he concluded.