"This happened to us despite the best measures put in place" - AIFF president Praful Patel on COVID-19 outbreak in India camp

After India's AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match against Chinese Taipei was called off on Sunday, Praful Patel, the president of the All India Football Federation, averred that the COVID-19 outbreak in the Blue Tigresses camp occurred even though the Organizing Committee had taken the best possible measures.

India had to forfeit the game after they failed to field the required number of players after more than a dozen of their players tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement on the AIFF website, Patel said:

“We are as disappointed as probably the entire nation would be right now with this unwarranted situation. However, the players' health and well-being are of paramount importance to us, and it cannot be compromised under any circumstances. I wish all the infected players and team officials a swift and full recovery. They will be well supported by the AIFF and AFC.”

However, following the AFC's announcement of India's withdrawal, fans of Indian football have raised questions about the handling of the COVID-19 scenario inside the bio-bubble. Two members of the Blue Tigresses tested positive ahead of their opening game against IR Iran. Cases rose to over a dozen ahead of the Chinese Taipei clash. But Patel said:

“Unfortunately, this happened to us despite the best measures put in place, and it is sheer bad luck that it happened to us. Let there be no fingers pointed at any. We need to understand this is a pandemic situation, and no bubble is foolproof around the world.”

“The team is heartbroken" - AIFF president Praful Patel

With India being forced to forfeit their clash against Chinese Taipei, the host nation will also withdraw from the tournament. According to Section 4.1 of the AFC rulebook, if a team fails to participate in a game they'll be held responsible for it. Furthermore, the team will also be considered to have withdrawn from the tournament.

“The team is heartbroken, and I request all to respect their feelings and sentiments. I am proud of the great promise the team showed in their first match, and am confident that they will prove their mettle in the near future,” Patel stated.

He further said:

"This is not the end of the world. The promise on display in the first match against IR Iran was there for all to see, and am confident they will bounce back from this temporary setback.”

Further, Patel said that the AIFF will continue to support the players and ensure that the team comes back stronger. The 64-year-old also thanked fans for their support.

“Our support for the Blue Tigresses will continue and we will work to ensure that our players come back stronger. The AIFF also thanks the fans and is grateful for their continuous support in the joint endeavor to take Indian football forward together,” the AIFF president concluded.

