"This kind of match is always difficult"- ATK Mohun Bagan's head coach after beating East Bengal FC in the Kolkata derby | ISL 2022-23

ATK Mohun Bagan hosted East Bengal FC for the first Kolkata derby of the 2022-23 ISL season. The two heavyweights of Indian football crossed paths at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

After two halves of exciting football from both sides, the Green and Maroon Brigade were able to get the better of their opponents. Goals from Hugo Boumous and Manvir Singh were enough for the Mariners to earn the bragging rights of the city.

Head coach Juan Ferrando and Man of the Match Hugo Boumous attended the post-match press conference to answer questions pertaining to the team's performance. Sharing his thoughts on his side's outing, Ferrando said:

"This kind of match is always difficult. For me, it is important that we find spaces in the game. I am happy we were able to do this. Of course, we still need to improve on many things, especially in our transitions."

Boumous' goal was a work of art despite the East Bengal FC custodian making a mess of it. Shedding light on the events that led to the goal, the French playmaker said:

"There was no one in front of me so I wanted to take my chances. I executed the shot well enough to get the bounce in front of the goal. He didn't manage to save it."

"You cannot take any game for granted" - ATK Mohun Bagan's Hugo Boumous on making improvements as a team

Despite the win, ATK Mohun Bagan's star performer has kept his head down and his eagerness to improve along with his teammates intact. He believes that the Mariners have enough quality to help them achieve success in the future.

"There are many things we still need to work on. We have quality in our team, in both the foreigners and the Indian players. Some of them are playing for their national teams. But we have to work everyday. That's how it works in professional football. You cannot take any game for granted."

ATK Mohun Bagan's head coach agreed with his players and added that in professional football it is necessary to keep evolving on a daily basis.

