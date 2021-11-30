"This team doesn't need any motivation" - Mumbai City FC boss Des Buckingham ahead of clash against ISL leaders ATK Mohun Bagan

Mumbai City FC coach Des Buckingham believes his side do not need any special motivation ahead of their ISL 2021-22 clash with ATK Mohun Bagan. Buckingham stressed that the club are in a similar position to where they were last season and will look to kick on going forward.

The Mumbai City FC boss spoke to reporters during a virtual press conference earlier today (November 30). Asked if his side needed any motivation after their 3-1 defeat to Hyderabad FC in their previous ISL fixture, Buckingham said:

"This team doesn't any motivation; [they] won the double last year and no motivation is needed here. [Against Hyderabad FC] We had 60% possession, completed more than 400 passes and created seven goalscoring moments throughout the game so I'm happy with that.

"Because I feel that if we approach games in that manner, more times than not, we'll likely come away with more results."

He went on to add that the difference in such games is taking control of key moments. Mumbai City FC did have a few chances to go ahead with the score at 1-1, but failed to take advantage of the same. Buckingham added:

"We won't get carried away with that [missed chances]. We're in the same place this club was at this time last season, after two games. But it's important that we make sure we're a little bit more effective in those final third areas."

"It would be great to win every game 3-0 but everybody knows that's not reality in football" - Mumbai City FC boss Des Buckingham

Buckingham was asked if he and Mumbai City FC were better off losing a game like they did against Hyderabad earlier in the season rather than later.

The Islanders dominated much of the game, but were guilty of a few errors that HFC capitalized on. Buckingham replied:

"I think you have to put it into context. There's been a lot of change at this football club over the offseason, both player-wise and staff-wise and I think getting off to the start that we did - you couldn't have written that better.

"But the expectation is that we continue to play a certain way and it would be great to win every game 3-0 but everybody knows that's not reality in football."

The Mumbai City FC boss went on to add that getting results was vital, but he also valued the manner in which his side won or lost games.

"The result is important. But it's the way we go about the result and I'm convinced that if we continue to play the way we have in the last two games, we'll come away with far more results than [we would] by changing our style."

Buckingham also issued a couple of positive injury updates. Mandar Rao Desai, who is yet to play a game in the ISL this season, is likely to return to the squad for the fixture against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Rowllin Borges is also in contention to start after amassing just 36 minutes across Mumbai City FC's first two ISL 2021-22 matches.

The Islanders take on Antonio Habas' Mariners in a crunch clash tomorrow (December 1) at the Fatorda Stadium.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar