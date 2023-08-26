Chennaiyin FC forward Jordan Murray has stated that his goals for the 2023-24 season include being their top-scorer and re-establishing the team as a force once again.

The Marina Machans made Murray their first overseas signing ahead of the 2023-24 season last month. The Aussie joined them on a free transfer after a season with Thai second-tier side Nakhonratchasima Mazda FC.

He arrives with the two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions in a crisis of sorts. Chennaiyin have failed to make the playoffs for the last three seasons and are desperately looking to turn the tide this time around.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Jordan Murray outlined his individual and team goals for the upcoming campaign, saying:

"My personal goals don't change. I always want to be top goalscorer, whether it's for the club or in the league. That should be it for any centre-forward. I want to score as many goals as I can.

"But I also have another goal, which is to bring Chennai back to where to they should be. I've mentioned it many times to many people - Chennaiyin is a big club. Having a responsibility to be at this club and wear the jersey - it has added pressure.

"For me, my biggest thing is to bring success to this club - whether it's the Durand Cup, ISL or Super Cup - and bring back the smiles of the fans, making them want to come to the games, support the team, get behind us."

Murray added:

"There's always going to be ups and downs, no matter what team you are at. For me, it's about bringing in all the players, all the staff, all the fans, everyone at the club to really push and want to do well for each other.

"I really really want to do well for this club and I know I'm not the only one. I know many other players want to do well as well. If we can stick together, concentrate and stick to the plan [coach] Owen [Coyle] has set for us, I can only see positive things happening."

The 27-year-old has notably gotten off to an excellent start with the Marina Machans. He has scored once and assisted once in three Durand Cup 2023 matches, guiding Owen Coyle's men to the quarterfinals of the competition with a perfect record so far.

"I call India my second home" - Jordan Murray on the factors that led to him joining Chennaiyin FC

Jordan Murray stated that his love for India and relationship with Owen Coyle played key roles in his return to the ISL.

Murray already has some experience in India's top flight, having featured for Kerala Blasters FC in the 2020-21 and Jamshedpur FC in the 2022-23 season. In the latter campaign, the forward played for Owen Coyle and together, they won the ISL Shield by collecting 43 points from 20 matches.

When questioned by Sportskeeda about his reasons for returning to India with Chennaiyin, he said:

"There's multiple things. Obviously, Owen was a key factor - working under him, having a close relationship with him was key. And Chennaiyin, the club in general and the fans that are at the club - what's better than to represent Chennai? To be a player [for them] was also key for me."

The Aussie added that the manner in which Indian football has progressed in recent years also played a role.

"Also, the ISL is progressing and I've always wanted to be a part of that. The reason I came from Australia to India was that I saw India as a progressing nation and I wanted to be a part of that.

"It speaks for itself with the national team doing well, the players coming in [to the ISL] from different countries and yeah, I wanted to be a part of that. And to be honest, I call India my second home. I love the culture, the food, the people," Murray said.

He concluded:

"So for me, just to be here, I'm extremely happy and hopefully I can have a really really good season with Chennaiyin and we can bring success to the club."

Murray has already sported the captain's armband for Chennaiyin FC in the ongoing Durand Cup, proving the trust Coyle has in him. He will hope to guide them into the semifinals of the tournament when they meet FC Goa in the last eight on Saturday, August 26.