"To be competitive, it is very important to have clean sheets" - East Bengal coach Carles Cuadrat after 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC | ISL 2023-24

East Bengal held on to a narrow 1-0 lead to win a crucial away game against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Saturday (February 17).

Cleiton Silva's goal thanks to Nishu Kumar's delicious assist in the 11th minute was what separated the victors from their opponents; it was the Brazilian's fifth goal against the Nawabs this season.

Head coach Carles Cuadrat, however, maintained that keeping a clean sheet was important, and East Bengal were successful in doing so on the night.

"I'm very happy with the clean sheet. It's our sixth clean sheet of the season. We have already played 14 games. So, it means that in almost half of the games, we had a clean sheet. And to be competitive, it is very important to have clean sheets,” Cuadrat stated.

"We should have scored the second goal. It means that we're not arriving in those risky situations in which the opponents can score. We had very clear chances with Cleiton Silva and Felicio Forbes, but unfortunately, it did not happen. Maybe they are saving their goals for the next match (smiles). We had clearer chances, which is the important thing. So, three very important points for us,” he added.

"The number of people who love East Bengal is immense" - Carles Cuadrat

A horde of East Bengal supporters at the away stand of the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Saturday.

When asked about the performance of central midfielder Souvik Chakraborti, Cuadrat was effusive in his praise for the former Hyderabad FC man.

With Hijazi Maher the only recognised centre-back in the side, Chakraborti swept behind the defenders and did the dirty work for his team both with and without the ball.

"Souvik (Chakraborti) is an extremely important player for us. He always stands up for us when we need him to. I have followed his game closely even when he was not in East Bengal. I followed his career when he was at Mumbai City and then here, at Hyderabad FC," he added.

Hordes of East Bengal supporters thronged the Maidaan on Saturday to turn it into a sight never seen before on these shores, and the Spaniard reserved the finest commendations for the Red and Golden faithful.

"The number of people who love East Bengal Football Club is immense. Not only in Calcutta, but whenever we travel for our away matches, we see our supporters welcoming us and cheering us at the airport, at the hotel and at the stadiums. Our fans are big pillars of support for us," Cuadrat signed off.