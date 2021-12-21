"To keep the ball and not create chances is nothing for me" - Chennaiyin FC coach Bozidar Bandovic ahead of ISL 2021-22 clash against Kerala Blasters

Chennaiyin FC head coach Bozidar Bandovic believes his team will start scoring regularly as long as they keep creating chances like they have this ISL season.

The Marina Machans have scored just six goals in six matches this season but find themselves in fourth spot in the ISL 2021-22 table with 11 points. Bandovic, however, isn't concerned about the lack of goals. Speaking at a virtual press conference ahead of Chennaiyin FC's game against the Kerala Blasters, he said:

"To keep the ball and not create chances is nothing for me because we are not dangerous. Most of the games, we have been dangerous and created chances. As long as we create those chances, we will score goals. I believe in the confidence of the team and by winning games, we will get better."

Bandovic also previewed his side's clash against Ivan Vukomanovic's side, set to take place tomorrow. The Kerala Blasters enter the game on the back of a shock 3-0 thrashing of ISL leaders Mumbai City FC.

"All the games are very difficult; anyone can win any game. We need to look at ourselves and we will be ready for this game. [But we realize] They had a good win two days ago. They have good players and strong individuals like all other teams who we need to take care of."

The Chennaiyin FC boss was also questioned what he felt was required for his team to come up trumps against an upbeat Blasters side. Bandovic replied:

"We need to have a good balance in attacking and defending, to prepare ourselves against how opponents play and their system so that we can attack and defend well. For my team, we have done very well physically, tactically. Can we improve more? Yes, but we need time."

He also confirmed that the Marina Machans have only one injury concern heading into this crunch ISL fixture. Rafael Crivellaro, who is yet to play a game for Chennaiyin FC this season, will miss out on this match as well.

"It's been very difficult" - Chennaiyin FC boss Bandovic on life in the ISL bio bubble

Bandovic also opened up on the difficulties of life in the bubble. The 2021-22 ISL season has continued to take place behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said:

"I think it's been three months [in the bubble]. It's been very difficult and I'm very proud of the staff and players for how we have handled this. It's a positive atmosphere in the team and that's very difficult because for three months, we're in the room, going to train, going to games and coming back. We've gone out only once; ONLY once."

Chennaiyin FC will have a seven-day break after their match against the Kerala Blasters tomorrow (December 22). Their next fixture against Bengaluru FC is only on December 30. Asked about the break, Bandovic said:

"We are planning something [for the break] and we will see how we can be more happy and spend time in the good ways. When we play a game every 3-4 days, it's easier because we go game after game and the time goes too; with a whole week, it's difficult."

A win over a confident Kerala Blasters outfit will consolidate Chennaiyin FC's bid to make it to the ISL 2021-22 playoffs.

Edited by Diptanil Roy