"Told the referee 'I don't want the whistle [or] the 10 yards'" - Sunil Chhetri on controversial goal for Bengaluru FC against Kerala Blasters FC

Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri has outlined the sequence of events in the build-up to his goal against Kerala Blasters FC in their ISL 2022-23 encounter on Friday, March 3.

The Blues sealed an extra-time victory shrouded in controversy in the match at the Kanteerava Stadium. After a goalless 90 minutes, Chhetri put Bengaluru ahead in the sixth minute of extra-time with a quick free-kick.

The goal shocked the stadium, with many wondering whether the whistle was blown at all as the ball nestled in the back of the net.

The Blasters furiously protested the call, surrounding referee Crystal John after he confirmed that the goal stood. Ivan Vukomanovic then called his men off the field and didn't return as the game was awarded to Bengaluru.

In the media mixed zone after the match, Chhetri was asked how the incident unfolded. He explained:

"We got the free-kick. I told the referee 'I don't want the whistle, neither do I want the wall.' He asked me 'Are you sure?' I said 'Yes.' Adrian Luna was standing right on the ball, he blocked my first attempt, I assumed he knew what I was going to do. He turned again, he blocked again, I had no space.

"I was about to ask the referee to have 10 yards - I do that every game. Almost all the time, a guy will stand on the ball and I'll then [try] to get the 10 yards. But I got a small window where I could [take it quickly] and when you try this, even if somebody blocks, you get a free-kick again so always an advantageous position."

Chhetri further added:

"The marking is where the ball is - the ball doesn't move - and then he'll whistle and say '10 yards.' It's not the first time I've tried this. What happens is, every team has one guy - our team has Suresh [Wangjam] - who will step on the ball so that they don't take a quick free-kick.

"For them, it's Luna. He stood on the ball, I tried, he stopped me. It's not easy for a referee who tells me '10 yards' and then I do that and he'll allow it. So I did tell him distinctly twice 'I don't want the whistle, I don't want the 10 yards.'"

Don't leave the ground, no matter what: Sunil Chhetri's personal stance when asked about Kerala Blasters' forfeit vs. Bengaluru

Sunil Chhetri was also asked for his views on Kerala Blasters' decision to exit the pitch after referee Crystal John confirmed that his goal stood. The Bengaluru FC skipper said:

"It's happened to me once, twice - I can't leave the ground. You will get huge chances. No matter what happens, I've been told, I've been taught 'Don't leave the ground.' Fight, play.

"It doesn't change anything, I understand their feeling, I probably would've been the same, I would've been angry, but I'm being very honest, I will not leave. Even if my club wants to leave, I won't."

Chhetri went on to add:

"I don't want any controversy, please. I respect their decision, it's theirs After 22 years, I've never seen it. If there's any youngsters watching it, do not. If any one of the national team boys in their team would've asked me, I would've told him 'Do not leave the ground.' Be angry, put a bloody file, whatever you want to do, but do not leave the pitch.

"That's the No. 1 rule. No matter what. The referees can make mistakes, there's no VAR here. That doesn't mean you leave the ground is my personal feeling about it - please don't make it controversial."

Chhetri's goal eventually confirmed Bengaluru's place in the ISL 2022-23 semifinals, where they will face Mumbai City FC.

