"Training and working on specific things play a very big role" - Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper Vishal Yadav on improving everyday | Kalinga Super Cup

Jamshedpur FC allowed backup goalkeeper Vishal Yadav to prove his mettle in their final Group B encounter in the Kalinga Super Cup against Shillong Lajong at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

The 21-year-old not only stepped up to the plate but also ensured that his team maintained a clean sheet in their 2-0 victory over the I-League side from Meghalaya.

Vishal was impressive in his handling and proved quite efficient in sweeping up behind his defenders. He proved extremely reliant as Jamshedpur FC's last line of defense.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Vishal expressed how much hard work went behind the scenes for him to perform well in the game against Shillong Lajong.

"Training and working on specific things play a very big role. This is the reason why I was able to remain calm on the ball and focus on it whenever it came to me. The goalkeeping coach has worked very hard with us on these aspects, and I am pleased that it has finally paid off," he said.

"It was nice to have performed well and kept a clean sheet" - Vishal Yadav on win over Shillong Lajong

Vishal Yadav in action against Shillong Lajong.

Vishal Yadav did not get an opportunity in the first two matches of the Super Cup, as the more experienced TP Rehenesh was chosen between the sticks by newly-appointed head coach Khalid Jamil.

However, when he did get his chance against Lajong, Vishal grabbed it with both hands and put up a strong case for his selection in the Indian Super League as well.

He played for 27 minutes against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the ISL earlier this season when Rehenesh was sent off, and started for the Red Miners in their next game against FC Goa as well.

In both games, Vishal showed that he was ready to make the jump to the next level.

"I think this is due to a lot of hard work that has gone on behind the scenes. I am thankful to coach Khalid Jamil for giving me an opportunity in this game. It was nice to have performed well and kept a clean sheet. The most important thing was to win this game and continue with the same momentum, and I think we achieved that," he explained.