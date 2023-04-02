"Trying to keep the momentum that we did have" - Mumbai City FC boss Des Buckingham ahead of AFC Champions League qualifier against Jamshedpur FC

Fueled by their electric ISL League Shield-winning campaign in the 2022-23 season, Mumbai City FC have set up a one-off encounter with Jamshedpur FC to secure a berth in the AFC Champions League.

The Islanders will return after a brief hiatus following the ISL season and will have to edge past the recovering Red Miners right away.

Would it be a struggle for Mumbai to build up momentum for the Qualifier given the lack of match practice? In response to the Sportskeeda query, head coach Des Buckingham opined during a pre-match press conference on Sunday, April 2:

"I think it would be difficult if we were starting the season but we are not. We're coming off the back of a season. We have got the same playing group and also extended our season a little bit longer with the two semi-final games.

"I think it's a little easier than it would've been if the match had been at the start of the season. The main thing is we're trying to keep the momentum that we did have carrying into this game. I think we've done that from a training point of view."

Meanwhile, the English tactician stressed that at the start of the season, he was expecting a two-legged affair for the AFC Champions League spot. But Buckingham wasn't interested in dwelling upon the ifs and buts and wanted to focus on the opportunity he has at hand.

"My understanding at the start of the season was that this game would be a two-legged affair - one home and one away. That seems to have changed and I'm not privy to the details. But I don't have any control over that nor does the playing group, so we'll do our best to put ourselves in the position to win the one-off match," the Mumbai City FC gaffer averred.

"They caused us problems because they are a good team" - Mumbai City FC gaffer Des Buckingham warry of Jamshedpur FC's abilities

Mumbai City had a blistering season in the Indian Super League, hammering teams for fun during the regular season.

However, Jamshedpur FC proved to be a real thorn in their side during both league matches. The Islanders were held to a 1-1 draw in their first match against the Red Miners, while Mumbai City came away with a narrow 2-1 victory in the return leg.

Asked during the presser if the previous results were a bit of a concern for the League Shield winners, Des Buckingham stated:

"Jamshedpur are a good team and they've shown that throughout the year. They certainly showed it against us twice and then they showed it in the last 4-5 games they had at the end of the regular season when they found their groove. They caused us problems because they are a good team and have a good coach in Aidy [Boothroyd]. We have to be on top of our game."

Given the intensity the two teams have competed throughout the ISL season, the match is expected to be close-fitting.

However, Buckingham remained confident in his side's ability ahead of the showdown on Tuesday, April 4, at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala.

Poll : 0 votes