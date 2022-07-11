"Trying to win after winning could be the hardest but I'm excited" - Aidy Boothroyd on becoming Jamshedpur FC's head coach

Jamshedpur FC had an incredible journey under Owen Coyle on their way to the ISL League Winners' Shield last season.

Although they faltered in the knockout phase, the side's run in the league defined the Indian footballing season. The Scottish head coach was lauded for achieving the title with a group of hardworking underdogs.

However, after the Indian Super League season, Coyle called time on his stint at Jamshedpur FC, citing personal reasons. After months of conjecture, the Red Miners finally unveiled Englishman Aidy Boothroyd as their new gaffer ahead of the upcoming season on Sunday (July 10).

Jamshedpur FC @JamshedpurFC स्वागतम Aidy



The wait is finally over! Aidy Boothroyd joins Jamshedpur FC as our new Head Coach.



Drop a to welcome our new Gaffer in the Jamshedpur style!



Speaking about his new venture with the club from the City of Steel, the former Watford manager said in an interview with the Times Of India:

"I know it's not going to be easy. You should never go to a job that is very successful. To try and win after winning could be the hardest thing to do. But I am excited about the challenges here."

After Jamshedpur FC's iconic run last season, there will be a lot of pressure and expectation resting on Boothroyd's shoulders.

The former Coventry City gaffer has also lost Jamshedpur's most potent attacking outlet from last season - Greg Stewart. With 10 goals and as many assists, the Scottish forward was adjudged as the Player of the Season last term. Speaking about Stewart, Boothroyd said:

"Greg is a top player. He is the best goal scorer and best assists provider. But you have to be prepared for change, and in football, things change very quickly. We will be refreshing the squad for success, with some new players into the fold. Not too many, because of the good work that they did last season."

"My philosophy is to get the best out of the players" - Jamshedpur FC head coach Aidy Boothroyd

It was with his managerial spell at Watford that Aidy Boothroyd won the most accolades and plaudits. The 51-year-old took over the reins at Vicarage Road in 2005, mid-way through the season, amid heavy skepticism from fans and pundits.

However, he managed to steer the club away from relegation in the EFL Championship.

More snapshots from Aidy's first day at Jamshedpur. This time from the gaffer's CFE visit



#JamKeKhelo #JoharAidy More snapshots from Aidy's first day at Jamshedpur.This time from the gaffer's CFE visit 📷More snapshots from Aidy's first day at Jamshedpur.📍This time from the gaffer's CFE visit#JamKeKhelo #JoharAidy https://t.co/4Lc9s0yyTL

When asked what kind of philosophy Jamshedpur FC fans can expect the Englishman to implement at the club, he replied:

"My philosophy is to get the best out of the players that I am coaching. Make them individually better. For example, my team at Watford was not technically the best, but physically and mentally, we were very strong with key players in key positions."

After avoiding elimination in the 2005-06 EFL Championship season, Watford secured promotion to the Premier League after defeating Leeds United 3-0 in the play-off finals. The gaffer will be hoping to replicate a similar run with the Red Miners.

