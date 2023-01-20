Updated ISL 2022-23 Points Table: Hyderabad FC narrow the gap at the summit after securing 3 points against East Bengal FC 

East Bengal FC were left disappointed yet again as Hyderabad FC picked up a valuable three points at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday, January 20. After a dominating first half, the Nizams displayed their defensive resilience in the second to secure a 2-0 victory.

Javier Siverio opened the scoring in the ninth minute when Borja Herrera’s delivery from midfield found the Spaniard’s head. Hyderabad FC certainly had their tails up and continued to push forward, with the Red and Gold Brigade leaving gaps in midfield. But Kamaljit Singh’s efforts in goal meant that the half ended with a scoreline of 1-0.

Stephen Constantine’s halftime team talk appeared to have worked as his side started showing promising signs. However, the Nizams limited their threat and scored a second goal in stoppage time to pile the misery on their opponents.

The victory extended their unbeaten streak to seven games and increased their points total to 35. They currently sit second in the table, four points behind leaders Mumbai City FC, with six games left.

For East Bengal FC, the defeat further depleted their playoff hopes. With just 12 points to their name, the Red and Gold Brigade are ninth in the standings and eight points behind sixth-placed FC Goa.

Their second-half performance, however, was positive, and Constantine will hope that his team can repeat that intensity for the remainder of the season.

Hyderabad FC breathing down Mumbai City FC’s neck

After ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters’ defeat against the league leaders, the hope to stop the Islanders’ juggernaut rests at the hands of Hyderabad FC. The Nizams are arguably the only side capable of stopping Des Buckingham’s machine and their meeting on February 4 has the potential to be a blockbuster game, which could turn the tides around.

In the game against East Bengal FC, Manolo Marquez’s side were left to rue their chances when the home side began to threaten in attack. But, despite being pinned back in the second half, the head coach will be delighted with the victory.

His substitutions ultimately paid dividends as Abdul Rabeeh, Joel Chianese, and Aaren D’Silva came off the bench and had a say in their second goal. Marquez will certainly be satisfied with the options he can call upon when necessary.

Hyderabad FC have a two-week break before facing Mumbai City FC in what could turn into a mouthwatering contest, while East Bengal FC will travel to the Fatorda Stadium to face FC Goa on January 26.

