With a comprehensive 4-0 victory over NorthEast United FC on Thursday, January 19, Mumbai City FC have gone seven points clear at the top of the ISL 2022-23 standings.

The Islanders are trailed by second-placed Hyderabad FC, who are on 32 points with a game in hand.

The Nizams dropped points against Chennaiyin FC in a 1-1 draw in their last outing. But the league leaders were too resilient to suffer a similar fate. Des Buckingham's side have now extended their unbeaten streak to 15 matches, along with a 10-match winning run.

Manolo Marquez and Co. will face a struggling East Bengal side on Friday, January 20, and will need to bag the full three points if they're to challenge for the ISL Shield.

Meanwhile, for the Highlanders, this has been a forgettable season already, with Mumbai City piling on their misery further. They are stuck in the bottom spot with just four points. NorthEast United FC have already suffered 13 losses this season.

Mumbai City FC running away with the ISL League Shield in their current frightening form

There are very few words that can do justice to the form Mumbai City FC are currently enjoying, but 'relentless' is definitely one of them.

The Islanders have now scored 45 goals in just 15 matches, averaging three goals per game.

Both Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Lallianzuala Chhangte are fiercely in the race for the ISL Golden Boot at the moment, and there's no stopping them. Buckingham's side face a struggling Jamshedpur FC team next, and with another win, they might have just one hand on the league shield already.

However, the ultimate decider will be played out on January 27, when the top two teams will lock horns. As things stand, a win for Hyderabad FC might not be the end of the world for Mumbai City, but anything less than three points will bring the Nizams' run to an end.

