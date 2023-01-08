Saturday’s (January 7th) Indian Super League doubleheader certainly did not disappoint. The early kick-off witnessed a dramatic game as Chennaiyin FC turned around a two-goal deficit to secure a point against Jamshedpur FC.

Meanwhile, in the second match of the day, Odisha FC comfortably defeated East Bengal FC by a score of three goals to one.

The ramifications of the results are huge in the context of teams fighting for the play-off spots. Chennaiyin FC remain seventh in the table with 15 points to their name.

As a result, they are four points behind FC Goa, but with a game in hand. However, a victory against Jamshedpur FC on Saturday could have further added pressure on the Gaurs as the season progresses.

Thomas Brdaric’s men were guilty of missing opportunities. Moreover, their lapses in concentration at the back also continued. They were ultimately punished by Ritwik Das on two occasions. However, Chennaiyin FC showed character to bounce back and their manager will look to build on their second-half performance.

The Red Miners, on the other hand, continue to struggle. With six points to their tally, they are just above bottom-placed NorthEast United. Aidy Boothroyd’s hopes of achieving a top-six finish are seeming distant, with just seven games left to play.

Next up, the Marina Machans have a crunch fixture against the in-form Hyderabad FC. Jamshedpur FC, meanwhile, are set to travel away from home to face East Bengal FC.

Odisha FC cement their position in the top half of the Indian Super League table

Odisha FC were winless in their last four games ahead of their tie against East Bengal FC. They have looked like a shadow of themselves in recent outings, and hence had a point to prove. Up stepped Diego Mauricio.

The Brazilian striker inspired his side to a 3-1 victory against the Red and Gold Brigade. The result was certainly a relief, but more importantly, the performance would have delighted manager Josep Gombau. They controlled the proceedings and created several opportunities to score.

Odisha FC jumped above FC Goa to fifth in the standings and moved closer to ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters. Consequently, the Juggernauts also steered clear of seventh-placed Chennaiyin FC by seven points and hence cemented themselves in the playoffs berth.

East Bengal FC, however, dropped to ninth place below Bengaluru FC following the Blues’ victory against NorthEast United. Seven points separate them from their desired playoff spot. Stephan Constantine is well aware that his side must go on a winning streak if they are to challenge for the top half of the table.

Odisha FC will face Bengaluru FC in their upcoming match, while East Bengal FC are set to lock horns with fellow strugglers Jamshedpur FC.

Sunday (January 8th) sees Mumbai City FC hosting Kerala Blasters in what could prove to be an exciting clash. The Islanders will overtake leaders Hyderabad FC with a victory, while the Tuskers will move within two points of their opponents with a positive result.

