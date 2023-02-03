Updated Points Table: Odisha FC topple Bengaluru FC from the ISL 2022-23 knockout berths

Despite an underwhelming performance against Chennaiyin FC, Odisha FC managed to climb back into the top six in the ISL 2022-23 league standings after a 2-2 draw on Thursday night (February 2).

The Juggernauts, in sixth place, now have 23 points from 16 matches, just a point above Bengaluru FC, who are seemingly the primary threat to Odisha FC's knockout hopes. With both teams having four more matches to play, the race for the top six is brilliantly poised.

Odisha FC's next two matches are against FC Goa and Hyderabad FC. Both fixtures will be incredibly crucial for them to keep hold of their knockout spot. Bengaluru FC, meanwhile, will face ATK Mohun Bagan on Sunday, February 5, and a win could do the Blues a world of good.

For Chennaiyin FC, Thursday's draw almost squishes their hopes of making it to the ISL playoffs as they are now five points adrift of the sixth spot.

Chennaiyin FC's inconsistency ultimately will cost them a berth in the ISL 2022-23 playoffs

Chennaiyin FC have been hugely inconsistent this season. The Marina Machans have looked world beaters one moment while committing the most amateurish errors the next.

Against Odisha FC at the Marina Arena, the hosts started the first half with some fiery attacking football, only to end up conceding a cheap goal in the 24th minute. Just a minute later, Anirudh Thapa managed to level proceedings. But again after the restart, the Juggernauts pulled ahead due to another defensive lapse.

Abdenasser El Khayati salvaged a point for Chennaiyin FC with a goal in the second half, but ultimately the Marina Machans managed to drop points in a match they were poised to win.

This has been the story of their season and despite Thomas Brdaric's best efforts, the results haven't altered drastically yet.

