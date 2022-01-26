×
Create
Notifications

"Use this as fuel, come back stronger" - Australia captain Sam Kerr sends heartfelt message to Indian team after Women's Asian Cup exit

Sam Kerr is Australia&#039;s all-time highest goalscorer. (Image Courtesy: Twitter/SamKerr)
Sam Kerr is Australia's all-time highest goalscorer. (Image Courtesy: Twitter/SamKerr)
Sayantan Guha
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 26, 2022 06:00 PM IST
News

Australian skipper Sam Kerr, in a heartfelt video message, empathized with the Indian Women's Team after the side was forced to withdraw from the ongoing AFC Women's Asian Cup.

The Blue Tigresses had to forfeit their game against Chinese Taipei on January 23. They didn't have enough players available to field a full starting lineup for the game owing to a COVID-19 outbreak in their camp.

As the game was called off due to India's inability to field the required squad (13 players), the team were considered to have withdrawn from the tournament according to AFC’s Special Competition Rules.

Australia forward @samkerr1 with a heart-felt message to our #BlueTigresses 🐯 #BackTheBlue 💙 #ShePower 👧 #IndianFootballhttps://t.co/tKrNPxERmC

Kerr, the tournament's top scorer in her video message asked the players to use the setback as fuel and 'come back stronger'. She also wished the Indian squad luck in their upcoming endeavours. In the video posted by the All India Football Federation's official social media handle, Kerr said:

"Hi girls, this is Sam Kerr from the Australian national team. Just wanted to send you guys a message and say how sorry I am for the situation you guys are in right now. I am so disappointed for you guys, I know you've been working so hard for this tournament. Use this as fuel, come back stronger."

Sam Kerr added:

"I was looking forward to hopefully playing you guys but it wasn’t to be, hopefully, in the future, we’ll meet. Good luck in your future endeavours and, hopefully, one day we’ll see you back in this tournament."

Also Read | Lack of solution and dialogue from AFC destroyed our dream: Thomas Dennerby after India's exit from Women's Asian Cup 2022

Sam Kerr and Australia's journey in the AFC Women's Asian Cup so far

The Matildas came into the tournament as the overwhelming favourites. In their opening Group B fixture, they faced Indonesia, the lowest-ranked team of the 2022 edition of the Women's Asian Cup.

Into the quarter-finals ✅Next up: 🇦🇺 v 🇹🇭 - 28.1.22 - Mumbai Football Arena - 1:00am AEDT @10footballau #WeAreMatildas #WAC2022 https://t.co/w9tp7xB8ka

With five goals from Sam Kerr, Australia completed an 18-0 rout of the Indonesian side proving their ruthlessness. The game was a memorable one for Australia not only for the scoreline but also because Kerr broke Tim Cahill's record to become the all-time leading scorer for the country.

Kerr's goals on the night took her goalscoring tally to 54. In the next match, Sam extended her tally by another goal when she scored against the Philippines in a 4-0 victory for the Matildas. The win secured a knockout berth for the runners-up of the previous edition of the tournament.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Congratulations @samkerr1 on this amazing achievement. You are an inspiration globally and I'm one of your biggest supporters and always here for you on and off the park. Keep breaking records and most importantly enjoy the journey. @FIFAWWC https://t.co/WNAlxI6bW3

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी