"Very positive" - Chennaiyin FC's Jordan Murray lauds Indian football's progress, feels youngsters now have a better platform to display their talents

Chennaiyin FC forward Jordan Murray has praised the strides taken by the Indian Super League (ISL) and Indian football in general in recent years. He believes the impressive progress they have achieved is helping younger footballers achieve greater heights with respect to performance.

The ISL's popularity and quality has evidently grown since Murray first came to Indian shores back in 2020. This has co-incided with the Indian national team improving on the pitch. The Blue Tigers picked up three trophies earlier this summer, beating higher-ranked teams such as Lebanon in the process.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Jordan Murray explained the biggest changes that have taken place since he first arrived in the ISL. He said:

"I think the biggest sign of progress is in the coaches who are coming in but also the reputation, the culture. The league is progressing, [performances] in the AFC Champions League, the money that's being put into the clubs - they're making players feel like they're a professional.

"In many countries, it can be rather difficult, but it's the progession that I love. The young Indian players are starting to show themselves, like [Lallianzuala] Chhangte for example - he has been stellar for Mumbai City FC. And you have other players like Ishan [Pandita], Rahim Ali, Farukh [Chaudhary] from Chennaiyin."

Murray added:

"Some of these players are top-class. They can help me become a better player as well and I want to be a part of their progression. So, to be back in the ISL and see it progressing, I couldn't be more happy for Indian football in general."

The Aussie added that there were still areas in which Indian football needs to improve and believes those changes will happen with time.

"I think there's a large amount of things that have been beneficial for the ISL and Indian football, but there are also things that can improve. In time, that will happen, like in any nation. Indian football is being very positive, which is nice to see."

Jordan Murray spent two seasons in the ISL, featuring for Kerala Blasters FC in the 2020-21 and Jamshedpur FC in the 2021-22 campaigns. He played for Thai second-tier outfit Nakhonratchasima Mazda FC last season before joining Chennaiyin FC this summer.

Murray has already played four matches for the Marina Machans, all in the Durand Cup 2023, scoring once and assisting once. Coach Owen Coyle, with whom he won the ISL Shield during their stint together at Jamshedpur, even handed the captain's armband to him on a couple of occasions.

Jordan Murray names players he is eager to share the pitch with this season, including two Chennaiyin FC stars

Jordan Murray has already played with and against some of the best players the ISL has had to offer. The list includes Greg Stewart, Nerijus Valskis, Eli Sabia, Anas Edathodika, Gary Cooper, Facundo Pereyra, Jeakson Singh and more.

During his conversation with Sportskeeda, Murray mentioned some players he is eager to share the pitch with in the upcoming ISL season.

"There's many players that I've found to be very good in this league. I'm looking forward actually to playing against Greg Stewart. I'm very close to him and [while] playing against him, I'll be nipping at his heels and he's wary and looking all round," he said.

"You look at Mohun Bagan bringing in Jason Cummings. I've been watching him in the A-League and obviously, he's represented Australia - terrific player. But also the Indian players - I love watching Chhangte, very exciting player."

Among his own teammates, Jordan Murray mentioned Rafael Crivellaro and Chennaiyin FC's latest arrival, Cristian Battocchio. He notably shared the pitch with both of them during the ongoing Durand Cup.

"Obviously Rafa, being with him at Chennaiyin is obviously really good, I'm extremely excited to play with him.

"But also a Chennaiyin player I'm really excited to see and see play is Cristian, our new signing. He's been training with us and has been fantastic. I'm looking to build a relationship with him and see what he can do. I'm sure good things will happen with him this season."

Jordan Murray played all 90 minutes of the Marina Machans' disappointing 4-1 Durand Cup quarterfinal loss to arch-rivals FC Goa. Owen Coyle's men will now shift their focus to the ISL, set to begin in the second half of September.