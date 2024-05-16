Virat Kohli, Neeraj Chopra, and several other Indian athletes react to Sunil Chhetri's retirement

Leading Indian athletes and several other prominent figures, including Virat Kohli and Neeraj Chopra, took to social media to react to the announcement of Sunil Chhetri’s retirement.

After countless memorable moments in the iconic blue jersey, Chhetri announced the end of his international career on Thursday, May 16. His final game will be against Kuwait on June 6 in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers 2026 in Kolkata.

From his first goal against Pakistan in 2005 to his most recent one against Afghanistan, Chhetri has been a constant presence for the Indian football team over the past two decades. With 94 goals, he remains India’s most valuable player in the squad, a testament to his quality, as well as his hard work and determination to maintain high standards.

Chhetri has earned a lot of respect from fellow athletes for his achievements, with former Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli, a good friend of Chhetri, being among the first to respond to the announcement. He wrote:

"My brother. PROUD."

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra shared his thoughts on Instagram, stating:

"Captain. You are an inspiration, and your impact on Indian sports can never be erased."

India’s badminton star, PV Sindhu, also chimed in, commenting:

"Wishing you the happiest of retirements captain."

Several Indian cricketers also responded on social media, including Kuldeep Yadav, who added:

"Congratulations on a fantastic career, Legend. Wishing the best for you."

Yuzvendra Chahal said:

"What a run you have had! Congratulations on an amazing career. Happy Retirement, Legend."

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer also commented, saying:

"Incredible career, and a true icon of Indian football. Wish you well, captain, leader, legend."

Other prominent figures in Indian business and sports industries also shared their thoughts, including Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, owner of Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who said:

"End of an era! Sunil Chhetri, a true legend and an inspiration to millions. Your passion, dedication, and unforgettable moments on the field have left an indelible mark on the sport. Thank you for the memories and the legacy you leave behind. Here’s to your next chapter!"

Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal took the time to write a message for Chhetri:

"My journey in Indian football started with you Sunil - you are forever my captain, my leader and my legend - the GOAT of Indian football and one of the nicest people I have ever met. A great leader and a true patriot - congratulations on an incredible career for India. Bengaluru FC is waiting for you."

Indian football stars Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sandesh Jhingan reflect on Sunil Chhetri’s retirement

Alongside Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sandesh Jhingan have been the backbone of Indian football over the last decade. These three players have taken over the leadership roles and serve as mentors for the younger players in the squad.

Gurpreet, who has been alongside Chhetri at Bengaluru FC for almost a decade, wrote that the entire country should celebrate Chhetri’s final game in Kolkata next month.

"Never wanted to see this happen, I wish I could do something to change your mind but i also understand why it is happening bhai. The whole country needs to celebrate your International career on the 6th of June the way you deserve. My Captain."

Jhingan echoed Gurpreet’s sentiments and expressed immense gratitude to Chhetri.

Pritam Kotal and Akash Mishra also took to social media platform X to express their appreciation for their skipper.

The dreaded day has indeed arrived. Now, India must search for a replacement for Sunil Chhetri, which will undoubtedly be a tough task given his caliber as a player.

The Blue Tigers, with qualification for the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers at stake, now have extra motivation to give their utmost effort in the next two games, as India’s long-term skipper bids adieu.