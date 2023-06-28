Michael Soosairaj's name once resonated among the Indian football fraternity. Every time Soosairaj had the ball at his feet, anticipation and excitement filled the air, with spectators rising from their seats, drawn by his unpredictable nature and remarkable skills that consistently outwitted defenders.

From his exploits for Tamil Nadu in the Santosh Trophy to playing a huge part in the title-winning ATK side, Soosairaj rose through the ranks and progressed with each passing season.

His remarkable performances for Jamshedpur FC even caught the attention of Indian coach Igor Stimac, resulting in a national call-up for the 2019 King's Cup.

But, as we know, football can sometimes be a cruel sport. After reaching the pinnacle of success, the 28-year-old winger is currently going through a challenging phase in his career. A single game changed everything. Soosairaj suffered an injury to his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) in 2020, leading to a significant decline in his fortune since then.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Michael Soosairaj candidly discussed his injury setbacks, which have restricted his playing time in the past three years.

"The first injury was during the opening game of the season, so I faced a lot of difficulties both mentally and physically," Soosairaj said. "When I heard about the ACL tear and the surgeries, it was devastating news. But it was not the end of the road and I had to prepare my mind to reflect on it and bounce back."

"Moreover, it was during the COVID time as well," he continued. "I couldn’t focus on rehab properly after the operation because there was a lockdown, and it was difficult to go to the gym for recovery. Naturally, there were a lot of struggles.

"To make it worse, it was once again a similar situation in the following season as there was no proper rehab. I had recurring injuries to my hamstring and quadriceps."

Joining Odisha FC from ATK Mohun Bagan presented Soosairaj with a new opportunity to embark on a fresh journey. Unfortunately, another injury sidelined him for a significant portion of the season.

Nonetheless, he is determined to start from scratch under Sergio Lobera’s guidance at Odisha FC in the upcoming season.

"Last season, I suffered a groin injury in the same leg where I had surgery", he added. "But now I’m starting fresh after a break and focusing on my rehab with Odisha FC. I’m feeling better and eager to play."

Michael Soosairaj also touched upon his mental resilience during tough moments. While he acknowledged that giving up was indeed an option, he made the conscious decision to adapt and embrace a positive mindset, refusing to succumb to the circumstances. Reflecting on his struggles, he added:

"Before my injury, everything seemed perfect. I was progressing in terms of footballing ability and got opportunities at the highest level. But after the injury, I’ve been through a lot and since it was recurring injuries, I had plenty of negative feelings. Thoughts raced through my mind, thinking about what my next course of action would be."

"But despite the challenges, my determination to never give up keeps me going," he continued. "I also took Sandesh Jhingan as an example. He tore his ACL a few years back but recovered with a positive mindset and is playing for India.

"But overall, I went through a tough period, where giving up was an option as well. It is only natural and I’ve learned to keep moving forward with optimism in life, which has worked. "

Michael Soosairaj also opened up about how his childhood influenced his footballing career and recounted the memorable moments at Jamshedpur FC and ATK.

The 28-year-old midfielder also shed light on Odisha’s remarkable achievement in the Super Cup and expressed his thoughts on the team's future under Sergio Lobera.

“Sergio Lobera’s style of play is different and attractive to watch” – Michael Soosairaj on Odisha FC’s new head coach

Here are excerpts from Sportskeeda’s interview with Odisha FC’s Michael Soosairaj.

Q: Your recent injury ruled you out for the majority of last season. How is the recovery coming along and will you be ready in time for pre-season?

Soosairaj: Last season, I had a few injuries and missed almost the whole year. But it’s been two weeks since I started my rehabilitation. There is a new coach in Sergio Lobera, so there is a new fitness team who have sent the plans. The recovery is going well and I’m feeling better right now ahead of the pre-season.

Q: Last season was a massive success for Odisha FC, especially in the Super Cup. Before going into the tournament, did the players feel that the club can win the trophy against all odds?

Soosairaj: The training sessions were brilliant under Clifford Miranda. We still had a blend of Spanish footballing style during the Super Cup, as we played under Josep Gombau earlier that year. But mentally, we did not expect to win the tournament before it started. Once we started winning games, there was a newfound hunger and confidence in the team.

In all honesty, we had little to no expectations at the start, but the training sessions helped us. The games were certainly tough towards the end, but we held on and won the trophy. I was glad to be a part of a historic season for the club.

Q: There was a visible shift in terms of the confidence of the players under Clifford Miranda. What changed at the club after he was appointed?

Soosairaj: There was a bit more pressure when we played under Gombau in the ISL. But the burden of expectations reduced for the Super Cup. This made a huge difference in the way we expressed ourselves on the pitch. Gombau also loses his temper a bit quickly, so there was some hesitation among the players. Clifford Miranda, on the other hand, was the opposite and a calm figure.

However, these are just the management styles of different coaches. Josep Gombau was a top coach and his training sessions and playing style helped players to improve. But ultimately there was more pressure on us to perform under Gombau than Miranda.

Q: Let's delve into the past. Can you discuss the significance of your childhood footballing experience in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, and how it shaped you into the player you have become today?

Soosairaj: One of the reasons I’m here today is because of playing football at a young age in my native town. In my place, there were only two options - football or fishing. Now there are several academies in place and it has developed massively.

I’ve been playing since I can remember and there are a lot of people like me who start very young. My place certainly has a craze and love for football.

I lived on the coast, and there were a lot of churches and grounds in my town. I improved my game there and progressed through the ranks, first playing for my college, then University, Santosh Trophy, I-League, ISL, and finally representing India. The journey to the top has been an up-and-down ride, but it’s part and parcel of the game.

Q: The two years with Jamshedpur and ATK were arguably your peak seasons so far. How was the experience of representing India and being a key player in a title-winning side the following season?

Soosairaj: I’m trying to bring back that feeling in my life. Those were the golden times of my career, playing for Jamshedpur FC, winning the league with ATK, and representing the country. It was an unforgettable moment and I wish to come back to that level again.

After these injuries, I’ve not played much for the last three years, but those memories hold a special place in my heart. A lot of well-wishers and supporters also want me to perform as I did with Jamshedpur FC and ATK. I aspire to fulfil their hopes and dreams once again.

Q: Now let’s dive into the future. There is massive hype in Odisha considering the arrival of Sergio Lobera. Do you think Odisha FC can challenge Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan SG for the top spot in ISL?

Soosairaj: Of course, I believe we can challenge those two teams. Sergio Lobera’s style of play is different and attractive to watch. I’ve heard from others who worked with Lobera that he is one of the best coaches to play under. His training sessions are extensively planned and he provides freedom to players.

He has also come from the Chinese Super League to Odisha, so Lobera and the club will have a vision for the future. We have signed some quality players like (Ahmed) Jahouh and (Mourtada) Fall as well. The ambition is to finish in the top four, and we have the squad and the coach to achieve that.

Q: Having posed this question earlier to Nandhakumar Sekar, I am now eager to hear your perspective on this. The competition for places is intense at Odisha FC. How do you approach it, and what is your mindset when faced with such a challenge?

Soosairaj: All the players have a similar thought process and feeling about competition despite being teammates. But at the end of the day, every player has to perform to get into the lineup. Whoever performs well in that particular game will earn the chance to start the next game. If I get an opportunity, I have to prove to the coach that I can deliver consistently. Simply put, this mindset adjustment is crucial in shaping my approach.

Q: At a personal level, what are your goals for next season at Odisha FC?

Soosairaj: For the upcoming season, my target is to return without any injuries and deliver performances of the same caliber as I did for Jamshedpur FC and ATK. This is my mindset currently and I’m working towards it. I want to be back to my best and I am confident in my ability to accomplish it as I’m determined.

