"Want to start getting trophies back into this football club" - New boss Simon Grayson on Bengaluru FC's ambitions ahead of Durand Cup

With fresh faces, a new head coach, and rejuvenated enthusiasm, Bengaluru FC have been steadily building towards the 2022-23 season. With the Durand Cup now just a few days away, it's time for the Blues to execute their preparations on the pitch.

Head coach Simon Grayson, in a press conference on Sunday (August 14), underlined that, unlike a few other ISL sides, Bengaluru FC will be fielding their strongest squad in the Durand Cup.

How will the Blues approach the traditional tournament? Grayson, responding to the Sportskeeda query, averred:

"We want to win it [Durand Cup] as every other club does. We want to start getting trophies back into this football club again whether it's in a pre-season tournament, which is steeped in fantastic history and tradition. It's still part of our pre-season planning, so a lot of time will be spent on the training pitch to get ready for the start of the ISL season.

"The Durand Cup games will be a great experience for me to learn not only about our individual players but also to see the other teams. One or two clubs are sending their second team, but we will be going with our strongest squad."

Meanwhile, Sunil Chhetri, who was also present at the press conference, spoke about his love for the 131-year-old competition. While playing in the same tournament for Delhi-based City FC over 20 years back, Chhetri was first spotted by Mohun Bagan.

The veteran forward, however, is yet to lay his hands on the coveted trophy despite featuring in the tournament several times. The Bengaluru FC skipper stated:

"The Durand Cup is very special to me. It's one of the oldest tournaments in the world, so that's great in itself. I've been fortunate to win a lot of tournaments, almost all of them one can win in India. But the Durand Cup is missing. We as a club have also not won the trophy, so we'll do our best."

Sunil Chhetri lauds new Bengaluru FC head coach Simon Grayson

In July, Bengaluru FC appointed former Leeds United boss Grayson as head coach on a two-year deal. The Englishman was appointed manager of the Peacocks in 2008 and led them to promotion to the Championship in 2010.

After being dismissed in February 2012, he moved to Huddersfield Town, where he again gained promotion from League One via the play-offs, beating Sheffield United in the final.

Chhetri opined that the wealth of experience Grayson possesses has helped the coach convey his ideas simply to the players. Responding to a Sportskeeda query about his interaction with Grayson, the Indian international explained:

"It [the interaction with the new head coach] has been very good and easy. He keeps things simple. The kind of technical and tactical knowledge he brings along of course helps.

"He's been at the top as a player and a coach, but one good thing that particularly stands out for me is how calm, supportive, and encouraging he's to all the players, especially the youngsters."

Chhetri added:

"When you have a new gaffer who knows exactly how he wants us to be on and off the pitch, it becomes easy for all the players to grab the message."

Bengaluru FC will begin their Durand Cup campaign against Jamshedpur FC on Wednesday, August 17. The tournament will give fans an opportunity to have a first real look at what Grayson's side will offer in the upcoming ISL season.

Edited by Samya Majumdar