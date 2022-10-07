"Want to win as many football matches as possible" - Bengaluru FC's head coach underlines his ambitions ahead of the club's ISL 2022-23 opener vs NorthEast United

Bengaluru FC will host NorthEast United FC for their 2022-23 ISL opener at the Sri Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 8. Both sides had their share of disappointments last season. Hence, the two clubs will be eager to start their ISL 2022-23 campaign off to a flyer.

Blues head coach Simon Grayson attended the pre-match press conference alongside captain Sunil Chhetri. Grayson underlined his ambitions with the Karnataka-based outfit, going into their first home game of the season.

He said:

"When I first came to the football club, I made it clear that I wasn't coming here to have a period of coaching and not doing anything. I want to win as many football matches as possible."

Grayson expressed his delight at welcoming the fans back to the stands and cheering for their teams. Despite making a glorious start at the club, winning the Durand Cup 2022, he is hesitant to be complacement.

Outlining his team's approach for the season, the Blues head coach said:

"We've got a winning mentality and I want to keep that going. We're certainly not over-complacent or over-confident. This is a tough division, but we believe in ourselves. I believe in the players."

The Bengaluru FC head coach sounded reluctant to give away information about his team selection or fitness issues, stating that a few players have injury concerns. Grayson further added that only completely fit players would make it to the match-day squad.

"It's getting difficult because we've got some really good young players" - Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri on having to compete with youngsters to get on team sheet

Bengaluru FC's star forward Sunil Chhetri, who was present at the press conference, stated how competitive the youngsters at the club are. He said:

"I'm just trying to do my best to make sure I get into the starting eleven. You're laughing, but I'm serious. It's getting difficult because we've got some really good young players."

Chhetri added that they have spent a good amount of time getting to know each other and working on the gaffer's ideas. The Bengaluru FC skipper believes his side are ready to take on the challenges that are ahead of them.

Poll : 0 votes