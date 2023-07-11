Following a demanding yet triumphant two-month stint with the Indian national team, head coach Igor Stimac returned to Croatia for a well-deserved break. In a heartwarming social media post, Stimac shared his meeting with Real Madrid legend and fellow Croatian Luka Modric, along with his two children.

Modric secured the prestigious Ballon d'Or in 2018 and continues to play a pivotal role for both his club and country. Stimac had the privilege of coaching the midfielder during their time together in 2012 with the Croatia national team, where he guided them to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Off the field, the two have developed a strong bond, expressing their mutual admiration on multiple occasions. Modric even extended his appreciation to Stimac when he took on the role of the Indian coach in 2019.

Igor Štimac @stimac_igor



A friend and my ex player, one of the greatest of all time, the one and only 🏻 🏼



My sons Ivan and Niko finally met their idol, their dream came true!!



One day our National Team will reach this level 🏼 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Happiness, joy and tears all in one meetingA friend and my ex player, one of the greatest of all time, the one and only @lukamodric10 My sons Ivan and Niko finally met their idol, their dream came true!!One day ourNational Team will reach this level Happiness, joy and tears all in one meeting ❤️ A friend and my ex player, one of the greatest of all time, the one and only @lukamodric10 🇭🇷 💪🏻🙏🏼My sons Ivan and Niko finally met their idol, their dream came true!!One day our 🇮🇳 National Team will reach this level 💪🏼 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/kzIVxH68Vq

Additionally, this encounter was special as it marked the first time Stimac's sons, Nico and Ivan, had the chance to meet Modric. He took to his social media to share that his children consider the Real Madrid star as their idol, accompanied by a delightful video brimming with joy and excitement.

The 55-year-old also lauded Modric as one of the greatest of all time and shared his belief that India will eventually shine on the footballing stage, much like Croatia. This optimistic message from Stimac instills hope within the Indian football community, as his tenure has been marked by numerous positive developments in recent times.

Igor Stimac requests AIFF for extended preparation time ahead of the AFC Asian Cup

While Igor Stimac is currently enjoying his time off, he was certainly not satisfied with India’s recent success in the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship.

The Croatian coach firmly believes that there are several areas in which the team can improve and urges the AIFF to provide him with a minimum four-week training camp leading up to the Asian Cup.

However, the timing remains uncertain due to scheduling conflicts posed by the Indian Super League. The reports from the Times of India highlight Stimac's emphasis on the need for the AIFF and Indian Super League to align with his plans as they prepare for the forthcoming Asian Cup.

"I'm not happy, the boys are carrying the bad habits from ISL. Decision-making in the final third is poor. They look to pass where shooting to score is necessary," Igor Stimac stated. "Certain things need to change and change fast. There must be a clear acceptance of my plan and it has to happen within the coming weeks. We cannot wait till January for that conversation to start."

"Hiding behind FIFA regulations of releasing players just five days before a competition won't work. Those rules are made for the world's best players. And we are nowhere near that level," he added.

The AIFF's response to Igor Stimac's requests remains to be seen. Nevertheless, the Blue Tigers have a series of significant competitions on the horizon, including their participation in the King's Cup, Merdeka Cup, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, leading up to the Asian Cup.

Poll : 0 votes