[WATCH] Javi Hernandez's spectacular overhead kick gives Bengaluru FC their first victory of the ISL 2023-24 season 

Javi Hernandez conjuring moments of brilliance is a familiar sight in the Indian Super League. His elegant touches and pinpoint passes have been witnessed before, but in the clash against East Bengal, he delivered a moment that stood out even among his own impressive standards.

With the match evenly poised as it approached the 70th minute, Javi showcased sheer audacity by executing a breathtaking bicycle kick from inside the penalty area. The strike found the bottom corner of the net, propelling his team into the lead.

Javi, who had a slow start to the season, announced his presence in spectacular fashion in front of the passionate Bengaluru FC supporters. His control and precision in executing the skill were truly of the highest order, leaving East Bengal's goalkeeper, Prabhsukhan Gill, a mere spectator.

You can watch the goal below:

The significance of this goal extended beyond its quality, as it was a pivotal moment in the context of the game. Bengaluru FC have had a difficult start to the 2023-24 ISL season, suffering losses in their first two matches. Consequently, this particular game was a must-win to kickstart their campaign.

Things certainly did not start well yet again, as Naorem Mahesh Singh’s stunning goal meant that East Bengal took the lead. However, Sunil Chhetri won a penalty and converted it to make the scores level.

With the away side dominating the proceedings in the second half, marked by missed chances, Bengaluru FC did what they do best. Javi’s goal came against the run of play and secured an improbable and significant victory for the Blues.

Bengaluru FC secure vital three points against East Bengal FC

Coming into this game, the Blues were in all sorts of trouble, as they had two players suspended following their 2-0 defeat to Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Roshan Singh and Suresh Singh were a huge miss, but Bengaluru FC were able to grind out the result.

After Javi Hernandez’s goal, Bengaluru FC, who have struggled defensively, held their own to protect their lead. In the context of the season, these three points are hugely valuable for Simon Grayson's side, as it appears they have discovered the right balance since Chhetri's return to the squad.

With this crucial victory, Bengaluru FC climbed to the 8th position in the league table. They will aim to maintain their momentum when they welcome FC Goa to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium after the international break.