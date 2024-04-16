[Watch] Mohun Bagan Super Giant players celebrate ISL Shield win following victory over Mumbai City FC

Mohun Bagan Super Giant wrote history on Monday as they won their maiden League Shield title in the Indian Super League. The Kolkata giants registered a 2-1 win over Mumbai City FC at the Salt Lake Stadium as 61,177 Mohun Bagan fans jumped in joy.

Indian forward Liston Colaco helped the club take an early advantage in the 28th minute with a stellar curling strike. The fans supported the home team wholeheartedly and it was Jason Cummings, who doubled the lead in the 80th minute.

Mumbai City FC threatened to come back into the game with Lallianzuala Chhangte’s late strike in the 89th minute. However, Mohun Bagan held their nerves in the closing moments of the game and took home the coveted Winning Shield.

Following the final whistle, the players celebrated their hearts out as they embraced each other to celebrate the historic moment. For the first time in the history of the competition, Mohun Bagan FC got hold of the winning Shield title.

In a video uploaded by ISL’s Twitter account, the players could be seen celebrating the moment as skipper Subhasish Bose sneaked in to lift the coveted trophy while taking center stage.

Here’s a look at the video clip:

Expand Tweet

Mohun Bagan finished the ISL 2023-24 season with 48 points

Before the start of the ISL Winners Shield match, Mohun Bagan Super Giant stood at second spot with 45 points. Mumbai FC, on the other hand, had 47 points to their name.

The Kolkata giants, however, pulled off an emphatic win to go past Mumbai City and finished the season with 48 points from 22 matches. Mumbai FC, as a result, fell one point short, in the end.

The moment that every Mohun Bagan fan was waiting for finally arrived as they lifted the Winners Shield for the first time in the tournament’s history. The win also ensured Mohun Bagan’s entry into the group stage of the 2024-25 Asian Champions League 2.

Meanwhile, the top six teams, namely Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City, FC Goa, Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters, and Chennaiyin FC have qualified for the playoffs.

