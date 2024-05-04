In what was a fitting finale, Mumbai City FC orchestrated a stunning turnaround to claim the ISL 2023-24 trophy against Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on May 4.

For Islanders, this triumph marks their second ISL Cup victory, with their first triumph coming against the same opponents, Mohun Bagan SG. The Mumbai players celebrated in jubilation as they lifted the ISL trophy amidst the cheers of the away crowd.

Mumbai City FC maintained their position at the top of the table throughout the ISL season, but a heartbreaking loss in their final league match cost them the opportunity to retain the ISL shield. The defeat came at the hands of Mohun Bagan Super Giant, but Mumbai City FC did not falter for long.

They regrouped and sought revenge in the ISL Cup final against the same opponents. This victory was particularly significant as it marked the debut of coach Petr Kratky, who lifted the cup in his very first season in charge.

MBSG loses out on treble, Mumbai City FC wins their second ISL cup

The match bore a striking resemblance to the ISL 2020-21 season finale, with both teams fiercely engaging in attacking football from the outset. While Mumbai City persistently pressed forward, Mohun Bagan SG relied on swift counterattacks.

Just before halftime, the Mariners surged ahead with a goal from Jason Cummings, courtesy of a powerful strike from Dimitri Petratos outside the box. Following a rebound from the goalkeeper's save, Cummings made no mistake in finding the back of the net.

Despite trailing in the first half, Mumbai City fought back valiantly, equalizing through Jorge Diaz in the second half, setting the stage for a gripping battle. In the 81st minute, substitute Bipin Singh's crucial goal propelled the Islanders into the lead.

As the game entered its final minutes, Mohun Bagan started to falter, succumbing to errors and lapses in judgment under the mounting pressure of the match. Mumbai City FC sealed the victory with a third goal in extra time, courtesy of a strike from Vojtus.