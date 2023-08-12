East Bengal FC achieved a significant victory against fierce rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the 2023 Durand Cup on Saturday.

The Kolkata derby unfolded as an enthralling spectacle, featuring several chances for both teams, yet it was Nandhakumar Sekar's second-half goal that turned the tide.

After a disappointing 2-2 draw against Bangladesh Army FT, where conceding two late goals marred their performance, this victory held vital importance for the Torchbearers.

While the first half of the match was a balanced contest, East Bengal capitalized on opportunities during the second half, particularly on breakaways.

Around the hour mark, with Mohun Bagan losing possession in midfield, Nandkumar Sekar made a run behind the defense on the right flank. As new signing Anirudh Thapa slipped while looking to intercept the pass, the winger received the ball in acres of space.

But as the Mohun Bagan defenders regained their shape, Nandhakumar, instead of going by the touchline onto his strong foot, drifted inside, which deceived Thapa. He then let off a powerful shot, which beat Bagan keeper Vishal Kaith and precisely found the bottom corner of the net.

You can watch the goal below from 0:54.

It was undoubtedly a stunning way to announce himself to the East Bengal supporters. Although Nandhakumar has only played two games for the club, he will be remembered for this very strike at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium.

East Bengal FC secured their first victory over Mohun Bagan SG in eight derbies spanning four years, which would have added an extra layer of significance for the Red and Gold Brigade.

This performance provides hope to the supporters that Carles Cuadrat and his squad can compete for the major honors in Indian football this season.

East Bengal FC’s defense steps up against Mohun Bagan Super Giant

While Nandhakumar Sekar stole the headlines with the goal, the foundation of East Bengal's success was laid by their resolute defense. Despite facing a strong Mohun Bagan side, new acquisition Jordan Elsey, who faced criticism following his mistake against Bangladesh Army FT, showed his ability both with and without the ball.

Moreover, the experience of Mandar Rao Desai and Harmanjot Khabra was evident on the flanks, and emerging talent Lalchungnunga rose to the occasion as well. This collective effort is sure to bring satisfaction to Carles Cuadrat.

The likes of Saul Crespo and Borja Herrera also showed their potential in midfield, which bodes well for the upcoming season. Overall, the Torchbearers look competitive from the outset and will be eyeing a quarter-final spot in the Durand Cup.