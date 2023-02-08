"We have to acknowledge that right now, it's not enough" - Chennaiyin FC coach Thomas Brdaric after ISL 2022-23 defeat against Kerala Blasters FC

Chennaiyin FC head coach Thomas Brdaric has admitted that his team have to make improvements if they are to start winning matches. His comments came after the Marina Machans' winless run in ISL 2022-23 extended to eight matches on Tuesday (February 7).

Brdaric's side suffered a 2-1 defeat against arch-rivals Kerala Blasters FC in Kochi. The visitors took the lead after less than 70 seconds through Nasser El Khayati. However, Adrian Luna equalized for the hosts before half-time and then set up Rahul KP midway through the second half to secure the win.

The defeat leaves Chennaiyin an almost insurmountable seven points adrift of the final playoff qualification spot occupied by Bengaluru FC with just three matches left. When asked after the game by Sportskeeda about how the team will approach what could be an early end to the season, Brdaric said:

"Every match is something special in the ISL - we go on until the end. The objective for us is still to reach the top six, try to get maximum points, but we have to take the experience for our advantage to build the new CFC.

"We have to acknowledge that right now, it's not enough. We have to work hard, to change some things, to believe in our way and our efforts, and I'm convinced there will be improvements next time."

In response to a separate query, however, the German tactician indicated that his team deserved at least a point from the game. The Marina Machans had 17 shots and six on target, but were denied by a combination of wastefulness and some superb saves from Blasters custodian Prabsukhan Gill.

Brdaric said:

"Absolutely. We led 1-0 and tried to defend it, but we lost some duels in some spells and couldn't keep the pressure up, they scored with a nice goal. We had a great opportunity to bounce back with the chance for Vincy, but he was unable to score.

"Second half, I saw some improvements, especially defending. We didn't allow too many opportunities like in the first half. We were very good in the game and some dropouts in their second goal - I can't understand [how we didn't defend it].

"We deserved minimum one point, but we have to learn this season that we have to be more effective."

"The next game is already waiting" - Thomas Brdaric believes Chennaiyin FC have no time to feel sorry for themselves

Chennaiyin FC face a quick turnaround following their loss against Kerala Blasters FC on Tuesday. The Marina Machans will be back in ISL 2022-23 action at home on Sunday, February 12, against East Bengal FC.

Thomas Brdaric believes Chennaiyin didn't allow the hostile atmosphere in Kochi to affect them. He added, however, that they were let down by some aspects of their game and now need to look ahead, saying:

"We competed in the game - we scored, defended, fought and tackled. Kerala is a top team and to face them here is tough work. Generally, we showed a good commitment and in football, if you want to go to the top, you have to be very, very straight in the details. You can't concede those goals.

"We don't have too much time to be disappointed. The next game is already waiting."

Brdaric was also questioned by Sportskeeda about his decision to play midfielder Edwin Vanspaul at right-back.

Vanspaul was asked to deputize in that role in their last match, with first-choice right-back Ajith Kumar suspended. However, Ajith returned for this game, but only found a spot on Chennaiyin's bench. Many of Kerala Blasters' moves during the game came down the visitors' right, often with a degree of success.

In response, Brdaric said:

"We are following our training sessions from the last week. Ajith, in our opinion, was not ready to play because he didn't show what he has to show in training sessions. Edwin was very confident and that's why he played on the right side. He didn't play a bad match, he was solid."

As things stand, despite the minute numerical possibility, Chennaiyin look set for a third consecutive season without a playoff berth.

