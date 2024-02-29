"We are doing our best - that is all I can assure the fans right now" - Hyderabad FC's Abdul Rabeeh asks for patience from supporters | ISL 2023-24

Hyderabad FC, whose troubles compounded after they were thrashed 0-2 by Punjab FC in the Indian Super League at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Tuesday, know that the road ahead is not easy.

Winger Abdul Rabeeh, who has been a vital cog in the Nawabs' wheel over the last two seasons (he has been here for three), is one of the few players to have remained at the club after the infamous exodus in the winter transfer window.

Chatting with Sportskeeda after the game, the Malappuram boy mentioned how challenging it has been for the players to not get results, but why they will continue working hard.

"We have to keep going. Everyone knows what we need to do. We also know that we don't have any foreigners, but we are working hard. We need to keep trying and creating chances. The win will come soon if we keep doing that," said Rabeeh.

"Everyone knows what the situation is; we did well in this game but unfortunately, we conceded two goals and could not score even one. So, let's see, next week, we have some time in between games, and hopefully, the result will go in our favour. We are doing our best - that is all I can assure the fans right now," he added.

"It is my third year at the club now; I have become a senior player" - Abdul Rabeeh

Rabeeh warming up ahead of the Punjab FC clash. [Hyd FC Media]

Rabeeh, whose pace and control with the ball at his feet have often marked him apart from his colleagues, knows that the final product has been evading Hyderabad for far too long now.

For that to happen, he, along with the likes of Makan Chothe, Joseph Sunny and Ramhlunchhunga (who scored against Bengaluru FC), need to rack their brains and try to come up with something unique against NorthEast United, whom they face on March 4.

The 23-year-old maintained that the training regimen at the club's practice ground, led by head coach Thangboi Singto and assistant coach Shameel Chembakath, is top-notch and that they are all pulling in the same direction.

"It is my third year at the club now; I have become a senior player. I am improving every game and trying to create chances. I am pushing myself to give good performances. Our training is really good, and I am sure that the results will come soon," Rabeeh signed off.