"We were the better team today, but we lost" - Mumbai City head coach Petr Kratky disappointed after 2-3 loss to Jamshedpur FC | ISL 2023-24

Mumbai City FC threw away a two-goal advantage to lose 2-3 to Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Sunday.

The Islanders took the lead through Tiri's header in the 14th minute before Alberto Noguera doubled their advantage in the 32nd minute with another headed flick.

However, Imran Khan opened the scoring for Jamshedpur FC in the second half and a brace from Jeremy Manzorro sealed the deal for the Red Miners by the dying stages of the game.

Mumbai City head coach Petr Kratky, speaking to the media after the game, was understandably displeased with the result.

“I viewed it as a game of two halves. In the first half, we dominated. We played very good football and we got rewarded with a two-goal lead, and the players did a fantastic job. We need to analyze what's happened in the first 15 minutes of the second half,” said Kratky.

"But this is not my ideal. And then we concede the goal, and then back on track. Then we try to do things where I don't think it was the right time to do it. But again, I'm disappointed we lost. But again, there are a lot of positives to take forward,” he added.

“It was a game of mistakes and opportunities. And we gave the opportunity to the opposition today because I believe we were the better team today, but we lost,” Kratky elaborated.

"Goals always come from mistakes. That's football" - Petr Kratky

Expand Tweet

Kratky urged his players to review the mistakes that they made in the second half, leading to Jamshedpur FC scoring and snatching the game from under Mumbai City's nose.

The Islanders had been unbeaten at home in the ISL this season until this game, but Jamshedpur FC, flushing with a Khalid Jamil resurgence, put paid to their plans.

Mumbai will next travel to Kolkata to take on East Bengal at the Salt Lake Stadium on February 13, and they will have to be at their best to upstage the Torchbearers.

Kratky said that his team must work on what went wrong for them against Jamshedpur FC and not make the same mistakes.

“Goals always come from mistakes. That's football. You make mistakes; you concede the goal. So again, we have to review why the mistakes happened and what was behind it, then come back to the training pitch and practice so it doesn't happen again," said Kratky.

"Review, practice, and go again. There were a lot of positives, but we have to look at what would happen at the start of the second half,” Kratky signed off.