"We are champions of making things more complicated" - Kerala Blasters boss Ivan Vukomanovic relieved with ISL 2022-23 win against Chennaiyin FC

The Kerala Blasters earned a 2-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on Tuesday, February 7.

Kerala Blasters were left stunned after Abdenasser El Khayati put Chennaiyin FC in front just two minutes into the match. However, the hosts showed enormous grit to make a comeback and claim the win, with Adrian Luna and Rahul KP finding the back of the net.

On being asked if he was delighted with the attitude his players showed after going a goal down early on in the game, Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic replied:

"It's not the first time [that Kerala Blasters have comeback to win a match after going down] if I recall. This season, we have gone down several times, especially here at home, and then fought back."

"From that side, I'm really grateful and happy when I see this kind of response. Today, I had a good feeling before the game. Even when talking to our sporting director [Karolis Skinkys] in the hotel, talking about this game, I had a good feeling that the boys will respond [to the defeat to East Bengal] in a proper way."

However, Vukomanovic admitted that Kerala Blasters could not afford to concede goals like they did in the second minute of the match. He added:

"Even after that conceded goal in the first minute, which was completely unacceptable because in the first minute, when the game starts, from the first second till the last second, you must be concentrated and ready."

"We cannot afford those kinds of mistakes. It's so painful to see. Yet responding after that in a proper way... I think we played a really good first half. I think that the boys were great in the first half, [it was] maybe one of the best first halves we've ever seen so far this season here at home."

The Serbian tactician went on to express delight at the way Kerala Blasters performed in the first half against Chennaiyin FC. He said:

"Even in the games, if you recall, against NorthEast, FC Goa, or Bengaluru FC, maybe, I think that we were good in the first half, [seeing] the things that we wanted, the things that we were trying in training sessions."

"So as a coach, it makes you happy when you see these things. From the tactical side also, when you see these runs, overlaps, creating overloads of two against one, especially on the left side today in the first half, on their right side, knowing that we wanted to create these moments."

He added:

"And then, creating chances where actually we wanted to get back in the game. We had a couple of really good chances before we scored that great goal. After that, it started being a little bit easier with more confidence."

Vukomanovic also lifted the lid on Kerala Blasters' plans for the second half in which they completed the comeback. He revealed:

"In the second half, we knew that we must not panic, we must not rush, we must not be desperate, you know, we're third in the table. So, we said that if we go outside in the second half and manage the game the way we want to do it, we will create more chances and will score a goal."

"We knew that in the second half, it will not be, let's say, open doors like it were in the first half, where we created more chances, and we knew that maybe it will be about one chance or that one goal."

The 45-year-old continued:

"So after that second goal, we said that we have to be organized, don't allow our opponents to create something dangerous. Even, again, [when Chennaiyin FC had a chance] in the last minute, it's painful."

"But, you know, when you defend in those moments, like we were speaking last week, it's about character, it's about mentality, winners mentality. Don't allow your opponents to do those things."

Vukomanovic then admitted that he was relieved to go into the final three matches of the ISL league stage sitting third in the table. He explained:

"And, of course, in the end, after so many weeks, it's kind of a small bit of relief, staying in the third spot, getting 31 points, and going into the final three games with a positive mindset, with a positive attitude, and feeling like, 'Okay, we won our game again at home'."

"What frustrates me the most is this difference within the team sometimes when we play home and away. These kinds of things, we still have to work on, but it's again a process, speaking about building up the team, all these things and I hope it will be alright in the future."

After Kerala Blasters finally took the lead through Rahul in the 64th minute, they struggled to kill the game off, which led to a few nervous moments towards the end of the match. Regarding their failure to see-out results, Vukomanovic said:

"We are champions of making things more complicated than they are. I don't know. Conceding those goals, stupid goals in the first minute, and also, if you recall that game against Bengaluru, but again, it's about the moment."

"From a football way, you work so hard to create these running lines, opening space, and everything. You create so hard to make this overload, to arrive in the last third, and create this chance in front of the goal."

The Kerala Blasters' head coach continued:

"Then when it happens, when we create those moments and create chances, it's up to the players to react in a proper way, to put the foot, head, or whatever it is, and it's up to them."

"You from the stands, cannot score, us from the bench [can't as well]. I would like to go inside and score sometimes, but it was a long time ago anyway. So these kinds of things, it's about the moment, how concentrated you are, how ready you are."

"Even today, watching from the bench, two, three times, the ball going not even 10 centimeters next to the post and these kinds of things make a difference at the highest level, especially in these kinds of games."

The Kerala Blasters boss also reserved praise for Chennaiyin FC, who he believes are a good team despite their struggles. He added:

"I think that our opponent today is a really tough team, is a really good team. I think that they deserve to be higher on the table. They lost many games, and many points, but they have quality. They have quality in their team and I wish them all the best for the next period."

"That's for sure because coach Thomas [Brdaric] is a dear friend. We know each other for such a long time, more than 20 years. They [Chennaiyin FC] are doing a great job."

Vukomanovic, though, quickly turned his attention towards his team's need to be efficient in games. He said:

"But, these kinds of things, especially now, if you want to reach something serious, speaking later about playoffs, in these kinds of games, it's about one chance, it's about one moment. These moments, they make a difference. So, let's hope for the best."

Vukomanovic notably started Sahal Abdul Samad ahead of Bryce Miranda despite the latter impressing as a starter in Kerala Blasters' last two matches. Asked about the reason behind the decision, the Serbian replied:

"Because we are now in a period with many games in a short period. Then, when you follow all these statistics in the training session and everything, you need fresh legs. Sahal started the last two games from the bench, so now we wanted to get those fresh legs of Sahal back in the game."

Vukomanovic also revealed that he was pleased with Samad's performance on the night. He said:

"In the beginning, he had some difficulties, but later he did the job great. He's an experienced player, he knows to manage these kinds of games. Also, looking at the character of the game, you always think about players who can manage that game without panic, being too emotional, and solving some situations with quality. So, that was the reason."

The Kerala Blasters gaffer then praised the squad depth he has at his disposal, which enables him to rotate his team. He explained:

"I'm glad to have all of those boys behind me on the bench. Everybody can jump in, everybody can do the job. Even last year, we wanted everybody. Whoever is there, they can do the job."

"Bryce, Saurav [Mandal], and all those boys, the youngsters, they are coming, they are improving, they are adapting to the ISL. We were also saying that it's not the same playing in the ISL for Kerala Blasters or maybe some other club."

Vukomanovic concluded:

"There are expectations. There are responsibilities. There is a kind of emotional side that you have to manage these kinds of games. So sometimes you make these decisions following those details."

Manjappada's gesture brought tears to my eyes - Kerala Blasters boss Vukomanovic

Manjappada, the popular Kerala Blasters fan group, unraveled a tifo dedicated to Vukomanovic prior to kick-off. Speaking after the match, the manager revealed that the gesture truly touched him. He said:

"I love them. You know, not only speaking about football, there are moments in your life when certain people... they touch you with emotion, they touch you with energy, and these kinds of moments, they stay till the end of your life, forged in your heart."

"These kinds of things... What can I say? I like them. It was fabulous. I was so happy that it put some tears in my eyes at the beginning of the game. I'm really grateful to be here with them."

Vukomanovic concluded with a promise to the Kerala Blasters faithful:

"Again, we will do everything every game, especially here in Kochi, to make them happy. So a big thanks to them. It was awesome."

With their 10th win of the season, Kerala Blasters edged closer to securing a playoff spot. They will now be hopeful of locking in their place when they face Bengaluru FC on Saturday, February 11.

Poll : 0 votes