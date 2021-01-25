We were closer to winning than Jamshedpur FC: Hyderabad FC coach Manolo Marquez after goalless draw

Hyderabad FC played out a third consecutive draw in their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign, following their goalless affair with Jamshedpur FC.

Hyderabad FC had a glorious opportunity to take the lead in the ninth minute when Joel Chianese found himself through on goal. However, Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper Rehenesh TP produced a top-notch save to prevent the Australian from scoring.

Hyderabad FC looked the better side in the first-half but failed to capitalize on their opportunities at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. The second-half was a more evenly balanced game.

"We had one very clear chance from Joel (Chianese) at the very beginning of the game. I am satisfied with how we played in the first half. The second half was more equal. This style of Jamshedpur FC was very difficult. You have to adapt in certain moments. The draw can be fair. In my opinion, we were closer than them for the win," Hyderabad FC coach Manolo Marquez addressed the media after the match.

Hyderabad FC have dropped six points in their last three matches. When asked if it could hurt the team's chances of making it to the playoffs, Manolo Marquez said:

"It's the same as beginning of the competition. Two wins and three draws in January. The same in the first five games of competition. It is difficult to win every game now. The other game (Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa) there was a goal in injury time. Against Mumbai, East Bengal attacked the second half. At this moment, all the teams have the possibility to arrive in top four. We are fighting and all the teams can win over all the teams."

Manolo Marquez heaps praise on Hyderabad FC youngster Akash Mishra

Hyderabad FC coach Manolo Marquez believes that Akash Mishra can play for the national team of India

Akash Mishra produced a scintillating performance in the back for Hyderabad FC. The left-back had the most number of touches (65) in the game. He also made six clearances and five interceptions against Jamshedpur FC. Heaping praises on Mishra, Manolo Marquez said:

"I repeat this in every interview. Akash (Mishra) will be the left back for the National Team. He is a fit and young player. He takes good positions in training and matches. He listens all things which staff tells him."

Hyderabad FC will next lock horns with Bengaluru FC on Thursday before facing Chennaiyin FC three days later.