"We deserved a penalty" - Jamshedpur coach Aidy Boothroyd reacts to his side's ISL 2022-23 defeat to Kerala Blasters

Jamshedpur FC succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Kerala Blasters at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday (December 4).

A first-half goal from Dimitrios Diamantakos saw Jamshedpur suffer their sixth ISL defeat of the season. Having also lost five games in a row, they now sit 10th in the table and are six points off of a playoff spot.

Speaking after the match, Jamshedpur coach Aidy Boothroyd insisted that there were positives for his side. He also claimed that the Men of Steel deserved a penalty. He told a press conference:

"I thought there were a lot of positives actually. What wasn't positive was the goal that we conceded. That was very disappointing, from a free-kick, which we work on a regular basis. I felt we deserved a penalty. I thought that was a definite penalty, which we didn't get."

Boothroyd went on to admit that things are not going according to plan for Jamshedpur:

"When things go well for you, you get those little bounces of the ball, those little breaks in the play. At the moment, it's a tough one, we're in a tough place."

The English tactician also expressed his frustration with his team struggling during set-pieces, both in attack and defense. He said:

"I don't think we were as good as we were [during set-pieces] in the early part of the season. We went to Mumbai and scored from a long throw, and have scored from corners. When you're in a time like this, you need to work on everything."

He praised his team for being organized while also stressing about their wastefulness in front of goal:

"It has worked in the past, but I think it's a fair point. Earlier this season, we were very organized in set-plays, we scored from set-plays, but it is the final little bit, it's putting the ball in the net."

He added:

"We get the ball into a place where we can score, but at the moment, we head it straight at the goalkeeper, or head it over or volley it over. We should take a little bit more care."

Boothroyd then confessed that Jamshedpur's quality as a team is far from Kerala Blasters':

"So we've got to prioritize what's important. The priority is to be perfect and get a system that suits everybody because, at the minute, it is round pegs in square holes. We don't have people who need to be... you look at their [Kerala Blasters'] team, it's a team of men. We're not quite there yet."

He went on to say:

"This team is almost trying too hard. They're trying so hard that they actually make us not strong."

Jamshedpur boss Boothroyd is delighted to have Eli Sabia back

Eli Sabia returned to action for Jamshedpur on Sunday, playing the full 90 minutes against Kerala Blasters. Boothroyd is pleased to have the Brazilian defender back. He said:

"Thankfully, we have Eli Sabia back for 90 minutes, that's good, positive. We should have a couple of players back in the next 7-10 days, hopefully. So, we just keep going."

Boothroyd also expects Wellington Priori and Germanpreet Singh to return to action soon:

"Eli is coming back, and Wellington [Priori] should be further on, Germanpreet [Singh]. That's my midfield, but there is also my set-piece taker in Wellington."

The Englishman then issued a rallying cry for his team:

"What I don't want to do is come out here and make excuses because I have never lost five games in a row. It is tough, it is really tough, but the players are working hard."

He added:

"Yes, things aren't working for us, but it will because we've got to be persistent and rebound and go again, and not feel sorry for ourselves."

Jamshedpur will be hopeful of putting an end to their losing streak when they face ATK Mohun Bagan on Thursday (December 8).

