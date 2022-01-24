"We deserved to win" Bengaluru FC head coach speaks up after draw against FC Goa

Bengaluru FC returned from a goal down to level terms with FC Goa on Sunday to share the spoils in Indian Super League (ISL). Dylan Fox put the Gaurs in front by scoring a goal minutes before half-time. However, Sunil Chhetri scored for the Blues in the second half to restore parity.

Chhetri's goal created a record as he became the joint-highest goalscorer in the ISL with 48 goals to his name. He is tied with former FC Goa forward Ferran Corominas. In his first start after a long run of games, the skipper ended his 11-game goalless streak and would breathe a sigh of relief.

Bengaluru FC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli stated that he felt Chhetri would score and hence, decided to give him a start. He said:

"I decided to put him inside because I had a feeling he would score and it is nice that he did. But again, it's not just about Sunil Chhetri. I'm happy for him and he himself will be happy, too. But I think it's also an important goal for the team and that's I think the key point."

However, the coach was not satisfied with the draw. He felt they deserved to win the match and take home all three points.

"I don't think so. When we see the chances, what we had, we deserved to win. We had a lot of chances, but we didn't win today, " the coach said.

With the rapid rise in positive COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble, most teams, including Bengaluru FC, were affected by it. Pezzaiuoli spoke about the difficulties faced by them due to the quarantine. He said:

"I think we need to be realistic. We stayed for ten days in the room. We have two training sessions. We today had five players on the bench who came out of quarantine today afternoon at 03:00 PM. I think we need to be really happy how they played and how much effort they bring inside to win the game."

"We have been struggling to score goals"- FC Goa head coach laments missed chances

FC Goa's struggling run continued after they failed to emerge victorious against Bengaluru FC. On being asked if the result was fair, FC Goa head coach Derrick Pereira said:

"Taking into consideration all the conditions and situations, I think it was a fair result, both the teams I think are suffering because of COVID and taking into consideration the last result against East Bengal, playing against an in-form team like Bengaluru FC, it made it a bit difficult."

He went on to lament the missed opportunities and how not being clinical in the final third has proved to be costly. He continued:

"That has been our concern all throughout the season. We have been struggling to score goals, although we are creating chances. The composure in front of the goal and decision making as well needs to be improved."

Pereira, though, has not given up. He continues to believe that a miracle can happen and Goa can reach the top four this season. He said:

"I said that because I have faith in God and anything is possible with God. We are working hard. The players are giving in their best. This year except for the last match, we did well in most of the matches, dominated, created chances, but finishing is our concern, so that's where we are struggling."

Edited by Aditya Singh