"We are not done" - Mumbai City FC's Des Buckingham not complacent even after ISL 2022-23 Shield victory

Mumbai City FC cruised to the ISL 2022-23 League Shield after going undefeated for 18 successive matches. With two more games remaining in the league stage, the Islanders are inching towards the opportunity to script history and record an invincible season.

However, head coach Des Buckingham, in the pre-match press conference, underlined that Mumbai City going invincible isn't the primary target as their work this season is far from over. The Englishman stated:

"Invincible is not something that we speak about as a staff group or players and we keep talking about it game to game. My job is to put the best team out for each game and I will continue to do that for the next game against Bengaluru FC and East Bengal. We're far from finished yet."

Despite trailing in the early phases, Mumbai City came back to win 3-5 against FC Goa on Saturday, February 11, and win the Shield.

Now, given the quality they have shown throughout the season, the Islanders look like the favorites to do the double. But Buckingham stressed that more than silverware, it's the quality of football that they've played that's truly defined their season. The gaffer stated:

"On this journey, I had so many special memories. Personally, this season certainly ranks up there not because of a shield or not because of a trophy, but in terms of what we've been able to do and how we've been able to do it and we never spoke about results. We're very big believers in the way that we want to work and we believe in it. The players trusted it well and did it in 18 games. It's a wonderful achievement for everyone associated with the club."

Mumbai City FC boss lauds Lallianzuala Chhangte, says winger has "a long way to go"

Lallianzuala Chhangte has shown blistering form throughout the ISL 2022-23 season. The Mizoram-born winger became only the second Indian player to reach the 10-goal mark in an ISL season.

He has given the overseas forwards a run for their money in the ISL Golden Boot race with 10 goals from 18 matches so far.

Speaking about the youngster's development, Des Buckingham stated:

"We knew when we bring Chhangte here, how good he was as a player. There were some questions asked about his final product and his end product, but he's now shown in the Durand cup by winning the Golden Boot and now up there challenging for Hero ISL golden boot this season.

"There's nothing better as a coach to see that and a player that's developed but also is now full of confidence in what he can do. He has a long way to go, still lots more to do but to see the development in him in 12 months, I'm excited to see what the next 12 months could look like," Buckingham further added.

If Chhangte can extend his goalscoring form in the upcoming season, Mumbai City FC fans, or rather the Indian footballing fans, could be in for a real treat in the years to come.

Poll : 0 votes