"We had to fight for every point and the last game will be the same" - Kerala Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic eyeing the top-four after win against Mumbai City FC

Kerala Blasters FC raced to an emphatic 3-1 victory over defending champions Mumbai City FC on Wednesday. They now have a foot in the Indian Super League 2021-22 playoffs. The Yellow Tuskers need only one point from their last game to ensure qualification for the semi-finals.

After a pivotal win, Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic addressed the press. He said the team is not going to get complacent and fight in their last game.

"We are the team with a full build-up process with a young team and we cannot calculate now and say we need only one point. Nobody gave us anything this season, we had to fight for every point and the last game will be the same. So, we will have to fight for 90-95 minutes for these points to achieve the things we want and hopefully, that will be there," averred Vukomanovic.

Mumbai City FC started the game on the front foot. However, Sahal Abdul Samad, in the 19th minute, dribbled past three players just outside the Mumbai box and scored a clutch goal to put KBFC ahead. The young Indian midfielder has been pivotal for Kerala Blasters FC throughout the season.

Speaking about the 24-year-old's development, Vukomanovic said:

"Sahal is one of the players who has a good progression as a football player. These kinds of things you have to unlock in one part of your career. These boys when they are growing up, when they are becoming better, they start showing themselves on the pitch and they start showing the quality."

He added:

"I am very happy for him scoring five goals already this season. He can improve even more. I think that if we continue working together, he can probably be even better."

"The major blow for us was the penalty that wasn't given" - Mumbai City FC head coach left dejected after loss against Kerala Blasters FC

Meanwhile, the loss has massively hampered Mumbai City FC's chances of making it into the top four. Going into the game, the Islanders were a point ahead of Kerala Blasters FC and a victory would've secured their berth in the semi-finals. Now, however, they will now have to depend on FC Goa to pull off a massive upset against KBFC.

Kerala Blasters won the crucial match thanks to a brace from Alvaro Vazquez and an early goal from Sahal Abdul Samad. Mumbai City FC came away with a consolation goal from Diego Mauricio. Speaking about the game, Mumbai boss Des Buckingham said:

"The major blow for us was the penalty that wasn't given to us earlier in the half. I think you get that decision, we had a lot of this year where they haven't been given. You go 1-0 and it changes the total outcome of the game and that's taking nothing away from Kerala Blasters."

He added:

"KBFC won the game and won it well, 3-1. We tried having to go in second half we changed a few things and again, it was a mistake that cost us a third goal and almost sealed the result."

Mumbai City FC in their next match will square off against Hyderabad FC, who have already booked a berth in the top four. It will take a massive performance from the Islanders and a huge share of luck to do the unthinkable.

