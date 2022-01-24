We are fortunate to go out and play football in these situations: Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham

After a two week-hiatus, reigning champions Mumbai City FC are finally expected to take the field again on Tuesday against NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League. The Islanders have had two consecutive games canceled due to COVID-19 outbreaks in the opposition camps.

However, head coach Des Buckingham said there is definitely a sense of gratitude among the players and staff that they can go about with the games during these testing times. Des Buckingham said:

"When you look around to see the impact of COVID-19, a lot of the people are in worse situations. First, to be able to get out and play the sport that is our career, we are fortunate to be able to do that. We have to make sure when the games come around we are ready."

The 36-year-old also opened up about their upcoming opponents NorthEast United United FC. The Highlanders are currently at the bottom of the league standings and are winless in their last six games. However, Des Buckingham said:

"I watched their last game. I was impressed with how they played and I feel they should have got something out of the game. You can certainly see the impact their foreign players have. We are going to look for this to be one win out of the nine games we have left. We are going to take each game one by one."

"We played good football but couldn’t manage to win" - Des Buckingham on Mumbai City FC's winless run

Mumbai City FC have been experiencing a slump in form. The Islanders are winless in their last five games. Des Buckingham stressed that his side are still playing good football but just haven't been able to grab the wins. The Mumbai City FC gaffer said:

"I mentioned it at the start of the season, it’s about putting ourselves in a good position. We won the first five out six games and played some wonderful football. The last four or five games I feel we played good football but couldn’t manage to win. We are still in a good position. So, with nine games to go, we have to make sure we finish the season as strong as possible."

Mumbai City FC recently announced the signing of Brazilian forward Diego Mauricio on a short-term deal. Meanwhile, Ygor Catatau will be making his way out of the club. Asked for the reasons behind the switch, Des Buckingham said:

"I think Catatau was a wonderful young man who did well for the club. Now, with Diego coming in, he showcased his abilities last year with Odisha FC. He can not only score goals but also link up the game in the final third. We are looking forward to working with him when he gets out of quarantine. We needed something different and Diego brings something different."

