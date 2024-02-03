"We had some good games in the Super Cup which gave our confidence a big boost" - Sreenidi Deccan's Lalromawia | I-League 2023-24

Lalromawia has been one of the players to watch out for at Sreenidi Deccan FC in their ongoing assault on all top clubs across the country.

Having come excruciatingly close to winning the I-League and earning promotion into the Indian Super League last season, the Deccan Warriors have maintained the same momentum this season as well.

Romawia, as he is fondly known, has become a vital cog in their wheel due to his immaculate skills in passing the ball and creating chances for his colleagues.

However, the 25-year-old Mizo midfielder does not merely pass the ball to his teammates; he has scored two goals in the I-League already and also netted the third for Sreenidi in their famous 4-1 win over cross-town rivals Hyderabad FC in the first-ever Hyderabad derby in the Super Cup.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Romawia bared his heart on how he feels the season has been so far.

"It has not been a bad season by any means, but I think we have still not got where we wanted to. But I think we can still get there (the top of the table). We had some good games in the Super Cup which gave our confidence a big boost. We will keep working hard and hopefully, we will get where we want to by the end of the season," said Lalromawia.

Coach Carlos Vaz Pinto, who has naturally been an instrumental figure in the Sreenidi dressing room, came up in conversation more than once, and Romawia was asked to elaborate on the relationship he shares with the Portuguese maestro.

"I have worked under him for quite some time now and know Coach Carlos well enough. He is a very good person. What makes him so special to us is that he is very humble on and off the pitch. It is very easy and comforting to play under him. I have learnt a lot from him; he is a really good teacher. He is very professional as well," he added.

"It is all about executing our plans now and hoping that Mohammedan drop some points" - Lalromawia

Lalromawia in action for Sreenidi Deccan in a friendly against Hyderabad FC. (SDFC Media)

The road ahead is not easy for Sreenidi by any means. They begin their second phase of the I-League with an away game against Churchill Brothers in Vasco da Gama on Sunday (February 4).

At the time of writing, they are ranked in the third position of the league, tied with second-placed Real Kashmir at 20 points from 11 matches. Mohammedan SC, meanwhile, sit pretty at the top and lead Real Kashmir and Sreenidi by seven points. They are also rather well-rested after deciding not to participate in the Kalinga Super Cup.

Romawia was realistic about his team's chances and opined that Mohammedan would have to drop a few points along the way if the Deccan Warriors wanted to win the title.

"We have to be on course to take 3 points in every match. We are working hard for it and will be hoping that things go our way. It will not be easy for us, but we have trained and prepared a lot for it. It is all about executing our plans now and hoping that Mohammedan drop some points!" Lalromawia signed off with a smile.

