A few weeks ago, FC Goa were gaining positive momentum at the right time in ISL 2022-23, with victories over Kerala Blasters FC and East Bengal propelling them to third in the standings. However, their progress was put to a halt as they appear to have faltered in recent games.

Crushing defeats to Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC provided a reality check, but more importantly, their playoff hopes are now out of their hands. The 2-1 loss against the Marina Machans at home, in particular, summed up their inconsistency this season.

Next up, the Gaurs will take on Bengaluru FC, who have won each of their last seven matches, on Thursday, February 23 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Speaking to the media ahead of the crunch tie, FC Goa head coach Carlos Pena reflected on their performance against Chennaiyin.

"Yes, the last game at home was a disappointment for us. It was a very important game for us, but we didn't manage the game well," he said.

"They scored first, and we played in a hurry. We could've scored in the second half but unfortunately, we conceded a penalty and we didn't manage the game well.

"It was a disappointing game for everyone involved with FC Goa and we need to learn from that. We still have a chance and for me it's important. It's not an ideal situation because it's not in our hands. But we have to do what's in our hands and if we still have a chance to qualify we need to fight for that."

Pena believes that Goa’s season must be analyzed after their game against Bengaluru, as they still possess a fighting chance to qualify for the playoffs. He also revealed that there was very little margin for error in their last few matches, which ultimately cost the Gaurs.

"I think this is not the moment to do an analysis. The fight was going to be tight, with a few points of difference between the four and five teams, but we are fighting till the end," Pena said.

"Now we need to fight for our chance and hopefully, we can. Of course, as a coach I'm responsible. I think I analyze and try to understand to find solutions.

"Now it's easy to think that everything is a disaster, but honestly, I don't think that's the case. In professional football, the details makes a big difference. Winning the game against Chennai or scoring in the last minute against Odisha [FC] I think the mood would've been different."

The FC Goa head coach added:

"We must do the analysis as a whole and take in the data after the process. Whatever happens after the game against Bengaluru we will analyze, and we will reflect on what we have done good and bad, and the solutions for the future. But right now, the focus is on Bengaluru FC."

“Little mistakes makes a difference” – FC Goa coach Carlos Pena

FC Goa have been brilliant going forward in ISL 2022-23, scoring 35 goals in 19 matches, level with Hyderabad FC for second-best in the league. However, their problems at the back are evident as they have conceded 10 goals in their last four games.

Quizzed on the team’s morale after two disappointing results and defensive performances, Carlos Pena provided an honest assessment of the situation. He stated:

"Yeah, these last two games have been tough for us. Against Mumbai and Odisha, the performance of the team was good but sometimes the details, accuracy, and little mistakes make a difference.

"And in the last game, we didn't handle the pressure and the team had a problem to face and compete in an important game. Players know we didn't perform well last game.

"It's been a difficult week for everyone because you are expecting some results can head your way and everything in the last two weeks didn't help us."

The FC Goa head coach added:

"Odisha, ATK Mohun Bagan, and Bengaluru won their games, but this is football and we have to assume that. But the players are working good. Everybody knows to be professional in tough times, and we are preparing our game against Bengaluru."

Nikhil Prabhu joined his manager in their press conference ahead of their match against Bengaluru FC. The young defender, signed from Odisha FC in January, played the second half against Chennaiyin FC and believes that his team has everything to fight for in Bangalore.

"We still have a game against Bengaluru FC. We need to go there and prove ourselves. I know it was a tough loss for the team and for me as well as for the fans, but this is football, we need to keep going forward. We need to prove this when we play against Bengaluru FC."

FC Goa’s fate will certainly depend on Odisha FC’s result. They will hope that Jamshedpur FC can spring a surprise on Wednesday, February 22, to allow them to secure a top-six spot.

