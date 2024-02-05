"We should be happy and satisfied when continuously participating at the AFC Asian Cup" - Igor Stimac

Indian Men's National Football Team head coach Igor Stimac has come up with his perspective on India's dismal show at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Saying that the national team’s performance in the quadrennial event was "disappointing but not unexpected" in the report he submitted to the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the bossman reaffirmed that he is a realistic person while stating the reasons. He wrote (via Outlook India):

"I’m truly realistic person and for now, we should be happy and satisfied when continuously participating at the AFC Asian Cup. The reason for saying that is very simple and logical. How to expect our NT (national team) to do well while our best ISL (Indian Super League) teams are losing heavily in AFC Champion League and suffering defeats in AFC Cup club competitions against teams from Bangladesh and Maldives?"

Apart from failing to score a single goal, the Blue Tigers, who were placed in Group B alongside Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria, couldn't open their account on the points table, as they lost all three group fixtures.

"India was the only team at the tournament without GPS equipment which made our job really difficult" - Igor Stimac

Lashing out at the AIFF's administration for not providing him enough time to prepare his players ahead of a tournament of such magnitude, Igor Stimac said:

"Apart from Australia, South Korea and Japan (most of their players are playing in best European leagues), all other participating teams had average time of 27 days for preparation for the AFC Asian Cup. We had only 13 days."

The 56-year-old expressed what made it difficult for him and the players during the AFC Asian Cup, which ultimately resulted in poor performances on the pitch.

"We were the only team at the tournament without GPS equipment which made our job really difficult. Apart from that, it affects the players when they see that basic training equipment is missing and we can’t measure training effectiveness or neither prevent certain injuries."

Rueing that the team was depleted due to the injuries to several key players, including Jeakson Singh, Anwar Ali, Ashique Kuruniyan, and Sahal Abdul Samad, Stimac said:

"(They) were giving our team stability in all aspects of the game (physical, technical, tactical and mental). Not having them fully fit for such important tournament was irreplaceable loss. Most of Bengaluru and Mohun Bagan players joined us after having terrible spell with their respective clubs prior to the AFC Asian Cup. Thinking of replacing so many of them for the Asian Cup with other ISL players was never an option."

Emphasizing the importance of having a proper system for the under-age group that will lay a strong foundation for the senior national team, the Croatian added:

"How we can expect more from our boys if we had never in our history qualified for the Asian Cup in U18/U20/U23? If we are so much behind others in under age groups then qualifying with senior NT is already a huge achievement."

India's upcoming assignment is the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers round two fixtures against Afghanistan. Igor Stimac's men will be playing them twice (away and home) within five days, as the games are scheduled on March 21 and 26, 2024.

Currently placed third in Group A, which also comprises Qatar and Kuwait, with three points from two matches, Sunil Chhetri and company will be hoping to make the most out of the games against Afghanistan to increase their points.