"We improved our defense line" - NEROCA FC boss on their previous clash against Indian Arrows

Fourth-placed NEROCA FC will lock horns against the struggling Churchill Brothers at the Kalyani Stadium on Friday. The Orange Brigade are unbeaten in the league so far and came away with a 1-0 victory against a resilient Indian Arrows side.

Head coach Khogen Singh underlined that NEROCA FC were forced to make changes due to injuries but still played a solid game against the Arrows in the previous game.

“In the last match we had some changes because of the injuries but we played a solid match against the Indian Arrows. We improved our defense line and we tried to keep the ball as much as we could,” said Khogen Singh.

The Imphal-based club have 13 points from seven games, with three wins and four losses. A win against the struggling Churchill Brothers could push them high up the table.

"Churchill Brothers are a good side with a fantastic attacking line" - NEROCA FC head coach Khogen Singh

Meanwhile, the Churchill Brothers have eight points from the same number of games. The Goan club are currently ninth in the league standings. In the previous two encounters against Aizawl FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC, Churchill came away with a 2-1 victory and a 1-1 draw, respectively.

However, NEROCA FC head coach Khogen Singh underlined that although the Red Machines haven't started their season strongly, their all-foreign attacking lineup could pose a massive threat to the Orange Brigade backline.

“Churchill Brothers are a good side with a fantastic attacking line. We are aware of their attacking side and they are improving match by match,” Khogen Singh said.

Meanwhile, NEROCA suffered a massive blow in their game against Sudeva Delhi FC when the Spanish duo of Sergio Mendigutxia and Juan Mera were injured. The gaffer said ahead of their clash against the Churchill Brothers:

“Sergio Mendigutxia is back from injury and he will be available for the upcoming match, whereas Juan Mera is still injured and could be sidelined for the next 2-3 matches.”

