"We just keep making mistakes" - Bengaluru FC coach Simon Grayson left frustrated after ISL 2022-23 loss to Kerala Blasters

Bengaluru FC succumbed to a 3-2 defeat to Kerala Blasters in their ninth match of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season on Sunday (December 11).

Captain Sunil Chhetri put Bengaluru FC ahead 12 minutes into the match, scoring a penalty that he earned himself. The lead, though, did not last long as Kerala Blasters found the equalizer via Marko Leskovic 13 minutes later.

The Blues struggled to get a hold of the game as the Blasters continued to apply pressure. They eventually went behind with Dimitrios Diamantakos finding the back of the net for the hosts, who held a one-goal lead at half-time.

Apostolos Giannou added to Bengaluru FC's woes by doubling Kerala Blasters' lead in the 70th minute. While Javi Hernandez pulled one back, the Yellow Army held on to their one-goal lead and earned a 3-2 win.

Addressing the media after the game, Bengaluru FC head coach Simon Grayson was asked what went wrong for his side after initially taking the lead. He explained:

"If I'm being honest, we probably scored against the run of play. I thought Kerala Blasters started the game better. It's a bit disappointing, how they started in terms of how we allowed them to play.

"In any match that you're involved in, but especially if it's a local derby match, you've to make sure you do things out of possession better. Win your individual battles, pick up second balls, win your tackles, win your headers."

Grayson admitted that Bengaluru FC are currently making life difficult for themselves:

"We didn't do enough of that in the first 20 minutes or so, probably even all of the first half. We just keep making mistakes again. No team has really gone and scored absolutely fantastic goals against us or played amazing football to score goals.

"We keep giving the ball away or making individual mistakes, which is making it really difficult for us. At least in the second half, we showed a lot more fight and desire and hunger and got back into the game.

"But, especially in a local derby, you have to show that passion and desire right from the first whistle."

Bengaluru FC defenders have been particularly susceptible to mistakes this season. Asked how the team can rectify the issue, Grayson replied:

"Individuals have to make sure they don't make mistakes. We work extremely hard on the training ground. Especially the last two performances, last weekend and and FC Goa away, our defensive side was really, really good. We kept a clean sheet and limited ATK Mohun Bagan to one opportunity, which they scored from and was actually a fantastic goal."

The English tactician added:

"But we didn't do that well enough tonight. Individuals didn't win their battles, didn't win their tackles. If you make mistakes, it doesn't matter who you are, you're going to get punished by good footballers and Kerala Blasters are playing with a lot of confidence, some good footballers, but we gifted them some easy goals tonight."

Grayson also stressed the need for players to take responsibility for their actions. He elucidated:

"The players, they've got to take responsibility, they've got to make sure that they are doing the right things, they are assessing themselves before and after games, what do they need to do to be better players.

"Some are young players, it's a learning curve for them. Playing in front of big crowds like tonight is a learning curve for them, but football, it comes very quickly out here and you've got to learn on your feet and you've got to learn in matches.

"We have to dust ourselves down and get ready now for next weekend's game against Jamshedpur FC."

Bengaluru FC @bengalurufc Chhetri slots home from the spot and the Blues have the lead here in Kochi. 0-1.



#KBFCBFC #WeAreBFC 14' Never in doubt!Chhetri slots home from the spot and the Blues have the lead here in Kochi. 0-1. 14' Never in doubt! 🔥 Chhetri slots home from the spot and the Blues have the lead here in Kochi. 0-1. #KBFCBFC #WeAreBFC https://t.co/k6aQNo7p35

Roy Krishna, one of Bengaluru FC's biggest signings of the summer, has scored just one goal in eight ISL matches this term. Addressing the striker's poor form, Grayson said:

"Good players don't become bad players overnight. His record, and Sunil's, is there for everybody to see. Strikers go through lean spells, but then they go through spells where they can't stop scoring.

"You see the striker tonight, Dimitrios [Diamantakos], he's on a roll, five in five. And we need one of our strikers to find a way of scoring. Obviously, that's within the framework of the team as well, that we need to create more chances for them.

"But we've got the group that we've got and we have to work extremely hard to create chances, whoever is playing in the striking positions. We'll continue to do that."

Bengaluru FC currently sit ninth in the ISL table and are eight points behind the play-off spots. Grayson emphasized the need for the Blues to start getting points on the board as soon as possible:

"It's got to go one way and that's got to be, keep going up. There are enough games to go on a run. The club went on a run like this at the start the season last year, but then really had a good fine run.

"We have to get back-to-back wins as quickly as possible to still try and get to where we want to get to. We're making it difficult for ourselves week in, week out, by making individual mistakes."

The Englishman went on to suggest that the Bengaluru FC could strengthen their squad in January to help their cause.

"But, my belief is that we've got to just keep working and results will come, a bit of fortune hopefully somewhere down the line. The additions of better players helps. You saw Pablo [Perez] tonight come off the bench and make a real good impression.

"Javi [Hernandez] is now looking to be at full speed in terms of his fitness, with his quality. If we can do some work in January, that will probably help us as well."

Bengaluru FC boss Grayson provides his thoughts on new boy Pablo Perez

While things did not go according to plan for Bengaluru FC on Sunday, they got a glimpse of their new Spanish midfielder Pablo Perez. He was only on the pitch for around 15 minutes, but Grayson was impressed by what he saw.

"He probably got a little bit longer than I expected him to do. He joined us last week and only had three sessions after not playing any football for five, six months, or something like that, but it was needs must.

"He felt comfortable coming on. I think you saw the quality that he's got, running with the ball, finding a pass, composure. His versatility will play a big part for us, whether he plays as a No. 8, an attacking midfield player, like he did tonight, or plays off the side or down the middle."

Bengaluru FC @bengalurufc #KBFCBFC 77' BFC subs: Triple change for the Blues as Aleks, Roy and Suresh are replaced by Pablo Pérez, Alan Costa and Sivasakthi. 3-1. #WeAreBFC 77' BFC subs: Triple change for the Blues as Aleks, Roy and Suresh are replaced by Pablo Pérez, Alan Costa and Sivasakthi. 3-1. #WeAreBFC #KBFCBFC

The Bengaluru FC gaffer concluded:

"I think he's going to be a good addition because of his quality and his know-how, and the experience he has got. He's a good footballer. We've got to be really careful as well because if I throw him in too quickly and he breaks down, we could lose a player for a number of weeks.

"So, I've got to ease him in at the right time to start a game, whether that's next weekend or the weekend after or whenever. You want good players available and it's just nice to have him here.

"I'm sure he really enjoyed it. He has settled in really well. I think we'll get the benefits of him over the next few weeks for sure."

Bengaluru FC will now host Jamshedpur FC at home in their next ISL match on December 17.

Poll : 0 votes