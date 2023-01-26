"We have to keep going and believe until the end" - Chennaiyin FC coach Thomas Brdaric ahead of ISL 2022-23 clash against Bengaluru FC

Chennaiyin FC coach Thomas Brdaric believes his side can get a positive result from their ISL 2022-23 derby against Bengaluru FC. The two teams will clash at the Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, January 28.

The Marina Machans need a victory in this match to keep their playoff hopes alive. They are currently eighth in the standings with 17 points, two behind the Blues in seventh and five adrift of Odisha FC, who occupy the final playoff spot.

Brdaric's side enter this contest on the back of three successive draws. They have shown signs of quality in those games, which the German tactician believes is a positive. However, he wants his team to go one step further on Saturday.

The Chennaiyin coach said in response to a query from Sportskeeda during his pre-match press conference:

"[When] we analyzed our last few matches, there were a lot of positive things. We have to keep going, believe until the end. The game is 90 minutes and till the last minute, we have to be concentrated and exploit our opportunities.

"From my point of view, we are going in the right direction and increasing our level. We have a better understanding [of how] to approach our opponents and how we want to play. The players have gotten more surety in their execution."

When asked about his assessment of Bengaluru and the difficulties they could pose at home, Brdaric said:

"Hard battle, away match. They have had good results in the last few weeks. They have pretty good players and an experienced coach. They are closer to the playoffs with one match more played and we want to make a difference when we face them.

"I showed the players our match plan and it's up to us to implement it. We have to show good concentration, pressing, not let them play in the last zone and shoot or cross for the 90 minutes.

"They have some strengths and we have to deny them like we did in the last few games. We have to reduce mistakes. It could be a good result for us."

"We're just missing the goals" - Chennaiyin FC coach Thomas Brdaric

Over their last three ISL 2022-23 fixtures, Chennaiyin FC have drawn 2-2 with Jamshedpur FC, 1-1 with Hyderabad FC and 0-0 with ATK Mohun Bagan. They have had 14 shots on target and four big chances created in those matches, but have scored just three goals.

Following their second clean sheet of the season in their last game, Thomas Brdaric believes that the attack now needs to step up for Chennaiyin. He said:

"We're just missing the goals. For me, it's very important to see that we have surety in what we do and in making good decisions with different approaches."

The German tactician added that the players maintained a positive atmosphere on the training pitch this week:

"We want to face Bengaluru in our best way. It's not mirroring in the results, but in this week, I saw a sparkling fresh [group of] players on a high level."

Brdaric had a pleasing update for fans on the injury front as well. Midfielder Nasser El Khayati, who has missed each of Chennaiyin's last five matches due to injury, is edging closer to full fitness.

He stated that a decision on the participation of El Khayati and Rahim Ali against Bengaluru FC will be made after their final two training sessions this week.

