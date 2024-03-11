"We know about their ability but our approach will not change" - Mumbai City coach Petr Kratky ahead of clash with NorthEast United | ISL 2023-24

Mumbai City FC will host NorthEast United in the ISL at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Tuesday. Both teams will be keen on picking up wins before going into the international break.

Head coach Petr Kratky, speaking to the media on Monday, harped in on the fact that his team need a positive mindset to defend their ISL Shield. He also said that positivity and a winning mindset will lead the way forward.

As for their opponents NorthEast United, the 42-year-old mentioned that although they can push for a spot in the top six of the ISL table, the Islanders' approach towards the game will not change by any means.

"It's the positive way that our boys want to play football. My role is to just guide them. When it comes to the boys' performances, I am extremely pleased with what they are doing. With a good mindset and intensity, we can do very well. I am very happy for them," said Kratky.

"NorthEast United are a quality team - they will push for a top-six position. If they win, they can get there. We know about their ability but our approach will not change. We are aware of what we need to do, and that is what we have to do. We will do the best that we can, and play the way that we want to play," he added.

"We have to keep working hard till the end" - Petr Kratky

Expand Tweet

Petr Kratky was put on the spot when he was asked about the rotation in the squad. As always, the master tactician maintained a calm demeanour when he said that it was about giving everyone an opportunity since they deserved it.

He maintained that everyone in the squad has shown the desire to start games and contribute to the team's cause whenever allowed to do so, and that this is the spirit he looks for in his players.

"As I said before, we have a very good squad. I am looking to give everyone an opportunity with the short turnaround time. We are also looking to protect players. Some players deserve to play as they have trained well and behaved well, so we need to find the right balance," said Kratky.

"That is what is important when you have this job. I know it's not easy for a player if you're not playing, but we try to be clear with our messages. This group is special - they have a lot of quality but we have to keep working hard till the end. As I keep repeating, a positive mindset is what is needed, and the boys have that," he signed off.