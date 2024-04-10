"We don't like to see ourselves in the second-last place" - Punjab FC head coach Staikos Vergetis

Punjab FC head coach Staikos Vergetis has stated that the Shers don't like seeing themselves finish second-last spot in the ongoing edition of the ISL. Although Punjab FC are out of contention for a playoff spot, Vergetis wants his team to finish the season on a high by winning their final league fixture against East Bengal.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of Punjab FC's home game against the Red and Gold Brigade at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 10, Vergetis asserted the importance of claiming three points against Carles Cuadrat's men.

"We have the objective to take the three teams and leapfrog some teams in the table. We don't like to see ourselves in the second-last place. We don't deserve this and we will try for it. For me, this match is very important," he said.

The last time the two sides met in an ISL encounter, the game ended in a 0-0 stalemate at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata in December 2023.

Vergetis, who considers the upcoming challenge as another new game, not only praised East Bengal FC but also claimed that his team will try and execute the plans they have for the Kolkata giants.

“East Bengal FC have very good players who support their style of play very well. We have to analyze the strong and weak points of the opponents and go to the game. It's a new game. I won't look at past encounters (between the two teams). We have a plan and we will try to execute those plans as well as possible," he added.

"I can't say I am satisfied with the season" - Staikos Vergetis

Punjab FC created history by becoming the first-ever club to be promoted to the ISL after winning the 2022-23 I-League title.

Although they were in contention for the top-six finish in their debut ISL season, Punjab FC's recent 1-0 loss at the hands of Mohun Bagan Super Giant ended their dreams of making it to the playoffs.

Expressing his thoughts about his team not meeting their target in the 2023-24 edition of the ISL despite coming close, a disappointed Staikos Vergetis opened up by saying:

"It was a strange and difficult season for us. Two games before we were in the position to finish in the top six and we lost this, so I can't say I am satisfied with the season. I am not happy. I can't ignore the effort that our players put in, I don't have any complaints about that but I am not happy that after managing to get ourselves in a position to meet our target, we didn't achieve it."

Punjab FC are currently 11th in the 2023-24 ISL points table with 21 points from as many matches. With two wins in their last seven ISL matches, the Shers haven't been in great form recently.