"We’ll play for the victory" - Churchill Brothers SC head coach ahead of crucial Sreenidi Deccan FC clash

Churchill Brothers SC players training ahead of their clash against Sreenidi Deccan FC. (Image Courtesy: Twitter/ILeagueOfficial)
Sayantan Guha
SENIOR ANALYST
visit
Modified May 13, 2022 12:10 PM IST
News

Churchill Brothers SC will have a shot at securing the third spot when the Goan club lock horns against Sreenidi Deccan FC in their final game of the I-League 2021-22 season at the Naihati Stadium on Friday.

Churchill has had a resurgence under head coach Antonio Rueda after a difficult start to the season. The Margao-based club have lost just one of their last 11 games. Now, they just need a draw to secure third place. However, the Spanish gaffer underlined that his team will not be aiming just to secure a point.

"We’ll play for the victory. I only tell my players to go for three points," Antonio Rueda stressed.
Rueda hopes Churchill Brothers can win the league next season

The team from Goa had four losses in their first six games of the 2021-22 season. But after Rueda took charge of the team on April 1, they started with a 4-2 win against Neroca FC. Asked if Churchill Brothers could've won the league had Antonio Rueda taken over the job at the start of the season, the Spaniard averred:

"The players have put in incredible efforts in such a tight and difficult season. This year has been very tough with Gokulam and Mohammedan, and it wasn’t possible for us to win the league. I hope we can win it next season."

Meanwhile, Sreenidi Deccan FC are coming into the game after registering a comprehensive 3-1 win over title contenders Gokulam Kerala FC. A sensational first-half hat-trick from Lalromawia against his former team made all the difference. The Vizag-based club are currently fourth and need to secure a victory to jump to third spot.

"I’m very happy here at this incredible club with the staff and the players. We’ve definitely missed the fans in the stadium, but I hope they’ll be back next season," Antonio Rueda averred.
The game is expected to be a fiesty affair with both sides gunning for the podium spot.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

